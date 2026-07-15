"May Die In 2 Days": Plea In Delhi High Court Seeks "Force-Feeding" Of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

Activist Sonam Wangchuk will not be able to survive for more than two days if he continues on his indefinite hunger strike, which is now in its 18th day, said a plea filed before the Delhi High Court, seeking an urgent intervention.

The plea said the "state is least concerned and insensitive", and sought directions to force-feed the activist, who is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The Delhi High Court said it will hear the plea tomorrow.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia deferred hearing on the PIL after noting that none appeared for the authorities amid the ongoing work abstention called by the High Court's bar association.

"Nobody is present on behalf of the Union of India. We are entertaining the petition. We will post the matter tomorrow itself and require them to seek instructions. We will ask the registry to file the order to the authorities today itself," the Delhi High Court said.

Read: "Don't Let Him Die": 'Chatur' From '3 Idiots' Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Strike

The petition, filed by lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, comes as the 59-year-old activist has lost around 8.5 kg.

"The simple thing to be done is to take him to a government hospital and force feed him the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for the human body to survive," the plea said.

The petitioner argued that "holding a peaceful protest at a public place is a fundamental, democratic right of the citizens".

"If he loses his life in this way, it would be a matter of great shame for the country and the world," the petition said, adding that "the courts would not allow the state to allow a citizen of the country to voluntarily die of hunger in front of its own eye".

The petitioner claimed that the government was treating the activist "like a hardcore criminal, terrorist or traitor to the nation" and was not at all concerned about him.

"That it is highly shocking and condemnable that the Government of India and Government of NCT Delhi do not seem to be concerned at all with this alarming and most unfortunate situation, wherein due to highlighting an important public cause and great concern regarding education and of great concern to the student community in crores," the petitioner said.

The petitioner further argued that "failure on the part of the government would virtually amount to commission for abetment of suicide".

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, which defines itself as a "political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth".