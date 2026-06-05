Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out On 12th Floor Of Noida Building

A massive fire broke out in a flat on the 12th floor of a residential building in IVY County Society in Noida's sector 74 on Friday morning.

Fire department teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The society falls under the Sector 113 police station area.

In the visuals, flames and thick black smoke were seen billowing out from the balcony of the flat.

Firefighters are working to bring the blaze under control, though the cause of the fire remains unclear. No casualties have been reported so far, and further details are awaited.

The incident follows a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning at the Flourish Stay hotel in south Delhi's Hauz Rani area, rapidly engulfing the building and trapping several occupants inside.

Many of the guests were foreign medical tourists or attendants of patients undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals, including Max Hospital.

At least 21 people were killed in the blaze, including several foreign nationals, while many others sustained injuries.