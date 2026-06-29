Video: Fire At High Rise In Noida, AC blast Suspected

A fire broke out on the 21st floor of a residential tower in Noida on Monday, prompting a rapid response from the fire department

Upon receiving information, six fire engines rushed to the spot - Aranya Society in Noida's Sector 119 - and firefighting operations were immediately launched.

Fire department teams brought the blaze under control, with no reports of anyone being trapped or injured. All residents were safely evacuated.

According to preliminary reports, blast in AC unit said to be the cause of fire. However, the exact cause will be established only after a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the fire incident in Noida and issued urgent directions to officials to ensure a prompt response.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief and rescue operations. He also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Emphasising vigilance, the Chief Minister asked the administration to remain alert at all levels and to continuously monitor the ongoing relief operations.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Monday. Fire officials rescued three people trapped on the terrace, two women and a man, and confirmed that all were brought to safety without any injuries, news agency IANS reported.

Earlier this month, fires were reported from two residential buildings in Noida, one in Sector 74 and another in Sector 52. In Sector 74, a blaze broke out in a flat on the 12th floor of the 28-storey Ivy County Society around 8:00 am, with flames seen billowing from the apartment.

Fire department teams rushed to the spot after receiving the alert, while residents evacuated the building using staircases. Police said the entire tower was cleared, and people living in adjacent flats were also shifted to a safe area as a precautionary measure.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Adityanath took cognisance and directed officials to reach the site immediately.