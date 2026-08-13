5 Arrested For Posing As GST Officials, Extorting Rs 29 Lakh From Noida Man

Five people have been arrested for allegedly posing as GST officials and extorting Rs 29 lakh from a GST consultant in Noida, police said on Wednesday.

"The Bisrakh police have recovered the entire extorted amount, including Rs 24.50 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 4.50 lakh," Central Noida DCP Shailendra Kumar Singh said.

According to the DCP, the incident took place on July 20 when the GST consultant was travelling in his car with his pet dog and laptop.

"The accused allegedly intercepted his vehicle near the S Aspire Society by blocking its path with their car. Posing as GST officials, they entered his vehicle and took him along while threatening him over alleged fake e-way bills of two firms," he said.

The accused allegedly threatened to send him to jail in connection with the GST matter and demanded Rs 29 lakh. The money was subsequently brought in cash through the victim's brother, following which the accused left him along with his car and fled, police said.

Investigation revealed that the alleged main accused, Kashish Chauhan alias Ishu, already knew the victim. The two had been acquainted since 2021, and Chauhan allegedly knew that the victim was involved in GST-related work, which was used to target him, police said.

The accused allegedly used a police sub-inspector's uniform and a Delhi Civil Defence uniform while carrying out the crime. Two cars and seven mobile phones allegedly used in the offence have also been recovered, police said.

Police said Chauhan is employed as a DCPO (Driver-cum-Pump Operator) at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi, while accused Rajesh Pawar is associated with Delhi Civil Defence. Vivek Sharma had worked at Escort, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.

Police clarified that none of the accused involved in the incident is a police personnel.

The other arrested accused have been identified as Ankit Shahi and Anshul, besides Chauhan, Pawar and Sharma.

The accused were identified with the help of surveillance, CCTV footage and local intelligence and arrested near the ISKCON temple on Jalpur Road, the DCP said.

Besides the complete recovery of the Rs 29 lakh, police recovered the two cars, the police sub-inspector and Delhi Civil Defence uniforms and seven mobile phones allegedly used in the crime.

The criminal antecedents of the accused are being verified, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)