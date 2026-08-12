'I Haven't Done Anything Wrong': Actor Nikita Rawal Breaks Silence After Female Fan Kisses Her On Red Carpet

Nikita Rawal has finally reacted to the controversy surrounding her recent red carpet appearance. The actor found herself in an uncomfortable situation when a female fan unexpectedly kissed her on the lips. The moment was caught on camera and later went viral on social media.

Days after the video went viral, Nikita took to her Instagram Stories and shared screenshots of messages from fans who had shown their support.

Thanking them for their support, Nikita wrote, "Thank you so much for all the love and support. I truly appreciate it. And you know I'm right, I haven't done anything wrong. I have nothing to hide, and I will always stand by the truth."

What Happened On The Red Carpet

The viral video shows Nikita interacting with a female fan when the situation suddenly became uncomfortable. The fan first kissed the actor on the cheek before kissing her on the lips.

Nikita appeared visibly surprised and could also be seen trying to stop the interaction and move away. However, the fan continued to hold on to her.

The fan kissed Nikita on the cheek once again before eventually walking away.

More About Nikita Rawal

In Bollywood, Nikita Rawal has appeared in movies like Black & White, Mr Hot Mr Kool, The Hero – Abhimanyu, Ammaa Ki Boli, Garam Masala and Cute Kamina.

Nikita ventured into Telugu cinema in 2012 and starred in a project titled Timpa, where she worked alongside Vikram Roy.