Jr NTR Shares Health Update After Shoulder Surgery, Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

Jr NTR has thanked his fans, friends and family for their prayers and support after successfully undergoing shoulder surgery.

The actor underwent an arthroscopic procedure at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad following consultations with a team of medical specialists.

Taking to X after the procedure, Jr NTR expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by him during the period. He wrote, "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I'm doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS."

He added, "To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!"

Jr NTR To Undergo Rehabilitation

According to a health bulletin issued by KIMS Hospitals on Wednesday, the actor had sustained a shoulder injury and was advised to undergo arthroscopic surgery after follow-up consultations with medical experts. The procedure was recommended to help ensure a faster and more complete recovery.

The hospital confirmed that the surgery went smoothly and that Jr NTR is doing well. He will now focus on rehabilitation as he gradually gets back to his routine.

"We are pleased to share that the surgery was completely successful, and Mr. N.T.R is doing fine. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision. Our doctors anticipate a full recovery, with Mr. N.T.R returning to his normal self within a 2 to 3-month timeframe," the health bulletin stated.

Doctors Advise Six To Eight Weeks Of Rest

Jr NTR had earlier been advised to take six to eight weeks of rest following his shoulder injury.

With the surgery now successfully completed, Jr NTR is expected to spend the coming weeks recovering and undergoing rehabilitation.

He will next be seen in Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel.