After Shoulder Injury, Jr NTR To Undergo Surgery In Hyderabad Tomorrow

Jr NTR suffered a shoulder injury a few days ago and will now undergo surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad on 12 August following a medical evaluation.

The procedure was recommended after a thorough examination, and a team of specialists at the hospital will oversee his treatment and recovery.

The team's statement read, "NTR will be undergoing shoulder surgery tomorrow at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad. The surgery has been scheduled following a medical evaluation of the shoulder injury. The team of doctors is working towards ensuring NTR's smooth recovery. We will keep you updated on his progress following the surgery. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

What happened earlier

According to his team, the actor sustained the injury during an activity on Monday, 27 July. The team of doctors who examined him, led by Dr J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi, advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and full recovery.

The statement read: "We regret to inform everyone that Mr NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Although the actor's team did not specify how the injury occurred, reports suggest he may have sustained it while filming Prashanth Neel's Dragon. However, there is no official confirmation that the injury occurred on set.



Also Read: Jr NTR Injured, Doctors Ask Him To Stay Off Work For 6-8 Weeks