"Vulgar Allegations": Poonam Dhillon Breaks Silence As 8 CINTAA Members Resign Over Leadership

Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) is making headlines after eight members of their executive committee have stepped down, saying they no longer have confidence in the current leadership.

CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon rejected the allegations made against her and senior vice president Padmini Kolhapure. She called the claims “offensive” and said some of the statements made against them were extremely inappropriate.

Speaking with ANI, Dhillon said the dispute began after some members felt “things were not going their way. They were trying to exercise control over the CINTAA members through the CAWT, and when that did not happen, they started making strange and serious allegations against us.”

“You wouldn't believe how vulgar the allegations were. They were so offensive that, if we wanted to, we could have considered taking action for defamation against each and every person involved. Such allegations, hurtful statements, and offensive language were circulated widely.”

Poonam Dhillon claimed that some people repeatedly made “some very inappropriate and hurtful statements,” for which she believes they were paid to do so.

Despite this, Dhillon said she and others “chose to remain silent." She added that her “self-respect, my integrity is more important” than the ongoing dispute. She also pointed out that she has spent many years building her name and reputation.

Poonam Dhillon said she was unhappy with the way the Cine Artistes Welfare Trust (CAWT) had treated them. According to her, some of the disagreements were due to small matters, like not getting enough attention, their photographs not being published or not being given enough space during the activities.

She explained that she and Padmini Kolhapure were receiving more attention because they were actively working for CINTAA. Dhillon said they were using their personal contacts and professional relationships to bring positive changes and do useful work for the organisation.

She believes the members' focus should be on helping and growing CINTAA, rather than on personal recognition.