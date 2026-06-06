Ranveer Singh's Father Reached Out To Poonam Dhillon Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row: "He Thanked Me For Our Support"

A week after issuing a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now withdrawn the directive.

Following this development, Poonam Dhillon revealed that Ranveer's father personally reached out to thank her for publicly supporting the actor during the controversy. The actress, who is also the President of the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), shared that the family was deeply appreciative of the solidarity shown by members of the film industry.

In an interview with Variety India, Poonam Dhillon said, “As an actor and as the President of CINTAA, I'm happy that they've revoked the directive because he definitely didn't deserve it. We opposed it from the beginning because FWICE had absolutely no credibility to take such action against an actor of his caliber."

She added, "As an actor, he has the right to choose his work, and it is between him and the producer how they handle the matter. He is responsible and committed to his work, and we have seen that through his body of work.”

Poonam Dhillon pointed out Ranveer's longstanding professional relationship with Excel Entertainment through films such as Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do.

"As far as I know, he has an excellent relationship with Excel Entertainment, with whom he has made films like Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do. Farhan Akhtar is also an actor, so our support extends to him as well. We wouldn't want any of our actors to face such issues. Problems can always be resolved. We support Ranveer because he is a member of CINTAA," she mentioned.

Poonam Dhillon shared that she had a lengthy discussion with Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh's father, following the resolution of the matter.

The actress said, "I spoke to Ranveer's father at length and we have been corresponding on WhatsApp. He thanked me for our support. We spoke to understand the situation better. He told me they had been in touch with Excel Entertainment and spoke about how close he is to Farhan and the entire Excel team. There is no animosity from his side. They were unhappy with the way FWICE handled the matter."

She added, “I asked whether CINTAA could be of any help, but he said, ‘We didn't involve you because we didn't want to trouble you, and we're already in the process of sorting it out.' Technically, he didn't need our intervention. I'm glad the matter has been resolved positively."

Ranveer Singh made headlines after reportedly exiting Don 3, with Excel Entertainment seeking Rs 45 crore for pre-production losses and prompting an FWICE non-cooperation notice. With the directive now revoked, the dispute seems to be heading toward a resolution.