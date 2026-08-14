Noida Schools Asked To Limit Smart Board Use To 30 Minutes For Primary Students

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to limit students' daily screen exposure following complaints that children in some schools were spending four to five hours using smart and digital boards. The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said the directions apply to government, aided and private schools across the district. Under the new guidelines, screen time should "not exceed 30 minutes in primary classes and 60 minutes in upper-primary classes." Designated magistrates and nodal officers will monitor compliance and submit reports through the District Inspector of Schools, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The administration said parents' associations had raised concerns over the continuous use of smart and digital boards for displaying textbooks, classwork, question-answer sessions and homework. It said smart boards are "a supplementary medium to make teaching more effective", but their unnecessary use should not affect students' health, studies, sports and other activities.

Schools have been asked to use smart and digital boards mainly "for explaining difficult concepts and displaying pictures, videos and necessary teaching material". For writing, practice, question-answer sessions and participatory activities, schools should use blackboards, whiteboards or greenboards.

The guidelines also require appropriate screen brightness and classroom lighting, proper distance from screens and breaks "after about 20 minutes of screen use". For online classes, schools have been advised to follow NCERT guidelines on session duration and breaks, along with the 20-20-20 practice.

Schools have been directed to conduct quarterly eye examinations and share reports with parents. If students experience eye irritation, headaches or blurred vision, parents should be informed and medical advice sought where necessary.

The administration has also encouraged "digital-free periods, digital zero days and digital detox" activities, along with sports, reading, creative work and social interaction.