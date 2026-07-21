India-Made Tata Nexon To Be Sold In South Africa As Osprey

Tata Motors is preparing to bring the Nexon to South Africa under a new name, Osprey, with the launch expected between July and September 2026. The India-made compact SUV will become the latest addition to Tata's growing South African portfolio and will carry the familiar Nexon package, just with local branding for that market.

Tata Motors has chosen the name Osprey for the Nexon's South African debut, drawing inspiration from a bird of prey found in parts of the country. The move follows Tata's re-entry into the South African passenger vehicle market in 2025, where it already sells the Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier. The Osprey will further strengthen that line-up and give Tata another model to build its presence in the market.

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While Tata has not revealed the full South Africa-spec details yet, the Osprey is expected to retain the Nexon's strong safety credentials. The model sold in India carries a five-star NCAP rating, and Tata has indicated the same safety benchmark will apply to the South African version as well.

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On the features front, the Osprey is likely to be well equipped. Expected highlights include dual 10.25-inch displays, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, a JBL sound system and an ADAS suite. If Tata follows a similar positioning to India, the Osprey should be placed below the Curvv in the local range, making it an important volume model.

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Tata has not yet confirmed the engine options for South Africa. In India, the Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120hp and a 1.5-litre diesel with 115hp. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed DCT.

There is also no confirmation yet on whether the electric Nexon will be part of the South African plan. For now, the focus appears to be on the combustion-powered version, which already has a proven track record in India.