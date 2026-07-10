2026 Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Edition Launched In India; Check Prices

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition in India, adding a dark-themed option to its SUV lineup. Based on the top-spec Fearless Ultra and Accomplished Ultra trims, the new editions bring cosmetic updates, a richer cabin treatment and the same powertrain choices as the standard models.

Prices And Variant Details

The 2026 Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced between Rs 23.43 lakh and Rs 26.01 lakh, while the Safari Stealth Edition is priced from Rs 24.09 lakh to Rs 26.76 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Tata had offered a Stealth Edition earlier as well, but that version was available only in limited numbers.

Also Read: Volkswagen Hints At Lower-Spec Tayron Ahead Of July 10 Launch

This time, the special edition has been introduced more formally across the Harrier and Safari ranges, giving buyers another option for a more distinctive look without moving away from the fully loaded trims.

Exterior Changes

The most noticeable update is the Stealth Black exterior paint. Both SUVs also get 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Matte Stealth Black, which help set them apart from the Dark and Red Dark editions.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Named Nissan's New Brand Ambassador, Tekton Launch In Focus

A subtle but clear touch is the ‘Stealth' badge placed above the front fenders. Beyond that, the overall design remains familiar, which should appeal to buyers who prefer a clean and understated appearance rather than a heavily altered special edition.

Cabin And Features

Inside, both SUVs get an all-black cabin theme that matches the exterior treatment. The seats are finished in Carbon Noir leatherette, and there is also a bejewelled dial for the Terrain Response system, adding a premium feel to the centre console.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sets Up 1 MWh Battery Storage At Kharkhoda Plant

Since these editions are based on the highest trims, they carry over the full list of features from the regular Harrier and Safari. That includes powered and ventilated front seats with an adjustable centre armrest, and four terrain modes: Normal, Rough and Wet.

The list also includes a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 13-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos, dual-zone automatic climate control, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Alexa connectivity, the Arcade app suite, 360-degree cameras and Level 2 ADAS.

Engines And Transmission

Mechanically, the Stealth Edition remains unchanged. The Harrier and Safari continue with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol direct injection engine producing 170hp and 280Nm, and the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine delivering 170hp and 350Nm.

Transmission choices also remain familiar, with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic options available. For buyers, the new Stealth Edition is less about a mechanical shift and more about a sharper visual identity layered onto Tata's flagship SUVs.