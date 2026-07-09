Hrithik Roshan Named Nissan's New Brand Ambassador, Tekton Launch In Focus

Nissan India has given its brand campaign a fresh face by appointing Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador, while also bringing the Tekton into the spotlight. The SUV marks Nissan's entry into the mid-size SUV segment in India and now sits at the top of the company's current line-up, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The announcement comes at an important time for Nissan, as the Tekton is now open for bookings and deliveries are scheduled to begin on July 20. With Hrithik Roshan fronting the brand, Nissan appears to be aiming for stronger visibility as it looks to expand its reach in a highly competitive market.

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Brand Image And New Direction

For Nissan India, the choice of Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador is likely to play a key role in shaping how the Tekton is received. His association brings wider attention to the brand at a time when it is trying to build momentum with a new product and a more defined market presence.

The Tekton itself is designed to project a strong SUV identity. It carries an upright stance, a wide grille, LED headlamps, C-shaped daytime running lights and a muscular bonnet. The "Tekton" lettering on the bonnet adds a distinct touch, while the side profile gets large wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels and pull-style front door handles.

At the rear, the SUV continues the same theme with unique tail-lamp styling and a rugged bumper design. Nissan is offering the Tekton in 11 exterior paint options, split between six monotone and five dual-tone finishes.

Cabin And Equipment

Inside, the Tekton gets a dual-tone cabin with four interior themes. The main highlight is the digital setup, which includes an infotainment screen and a fully digital instrument cluster. It also offers a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof and Google built-in with Google Maps and Gemini.

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Other features include paddle shifters, an electronic parking brake, a smart powered tailgate and adaptive cruise control. These features are spread across six trim levels, giving buyers a fairly wide choice depending on their budget and preferences.

Powertrains

Under the hood, the SUV gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 100 hp and 166 Nm, along with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine producing 163 hp and 280 Nm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT for the larger engine. The smaller engine claims 19.4 kmpl, while the 1.3-litre unit is rated at up to 18.5 kmpl.