Nissan India is all set to enter the mid-size SUV segment with the launch of the Tekton. The upcoming model, inspired by the Patrol's design, will represent the brand against models like the Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and others in the segment. It also represents the brand's execution of a new strategy to expand its presence in the country. The details of the SUV have been kept a secret until now and will be revealed today at the official event. In this space, we share all the LIVE updates regarding the launch of the Nissan Tekton.
Nissan Tekton India Launch LIVE: Expected Price
Nissan is likely to announce the prices of the SUV today. Speculations are that the SUV will have a starting price slightly lower than Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). If it remains the case, the SUV will have a competitive edge against rivals in the country.
Nissan Tekton Launch LIVE Updates: Engine Options
According to the information available, the SUV is anticipated to be available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 100 PS (100 hp), in addition to a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 163 PS (163 hp). It is expected that the transmission options will feature a six-speed manual, while the 1.3-litre engine might come with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.
There has also been mention of a 1.8-litre strong-hybrid powertrain concerning the Renault Duster, although Nissan has yet to verify whether it will be included in the Tekton lineup.
Nissan Tekton Launch LIVE: BNCAP Rating
The Nissan Tekton has received a five-star BNCAP safety rating. As per the latest announcement by the safety rating agency, the results of the Renault Duster apply to the SUV because of the structural similarity between the SUVs. The agency termed the SUV a "corporate twin" of the Duster on sale in India.
Nissan Tekton Launch: Proven Platform
The SUV is expected to share its underpinnings with the recently launched Renault Duster. However, the details will only be confirmed after the brand announces the details regarding the vehicle's architecture.
Nissan Tekton LIVE Launch: ADAS On Offer
To complete the safety package, the Nissan Tekton is expected to offer a suite of Level ADAS features on the SUV. With this, Tekton will become the lone model of the brand in the country to have such features.
Nissan Tekton Launch LIVE: Focus On Safety
While comfort is expected to be kept on the priority list, the SUV is also expected to bring forward a good safety package. For instance, it is likely to have features like six airbags, 360-degree camera, TPMS, hill hold assist, electronic parking brake, and more such features.
Nissan Tekton India Launch LIVE: Features
As for the list of features, the SUV is expected to come packed with elements like wireless charging, front ventilated seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting, and more.
Nissan Tekton LIVE Launch: In-Cabin Expectations
The cabin of the Nissan Tekton is expected to come with a long list of features. It is expected to have what people would call premium upholstery with a five-seat layout common for this segment. The automaker is also expected to offer a digital instrument cluster and a relatively big infotainment screen while keeping the focus on offering comfort.
Nissan Tekton Launch LIVE Updates: New Design Philosophy
With the Tekton, the brand is also aiming to change its design philosophy for the country. With this, the automaker is introducing a new design language that has been absent from the current products, which still follow a relatively older style.
Nissan Tekton Launch: Heavily Inspired By Patrol
In teasers for the SUV, the brand has revealed that the automaker's famous Patrol SUV inspires the Tekton's design. The inspiration is visible in the form of an upright front fascia with horizontal headlamps and a big grille supporting the design. Furthermore, the car gets a typical squarish appearance associated with SUVs.
Nissan Tekton Launch LIVE: Market Positioning
The Nissan Tekton will sit at the top of the brand's current lineup in the country. Positioned above the Magnite among SUVs, it will be the brand's most expensive car apart from the X-Trail, which is still listed on the automaker's official website.