According to the information available, the SUV is anticipated to be available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 100 PS (100 hp), in addition to a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 163 PS (163 hp). It is expected that the transmission options will feature a six-speed manual, while the 1.3-litre engine might come with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.

There has also been mention of a 1.8-litre strong-hybrid powertrain concerning the Renault Duster, although Nissan has yet to verify whether it will be included in the Tekton lineup.