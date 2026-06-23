Nissan Tekton Front Fully Revealed In New Teaser Ahead Of Launch

Nissan has released a new teaser showcasing the front design of its upcoming midsize SUV, the Tekton, ahead of its global debut on July 9, 2026. Positioned above the Magnite, the Tekton is expected to play a key role in strengthening Nissan's presence in the highly competitive Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh SUV segment in India.

The latest teaser highlights a more upright and muscular design language compared to Nissan's existing offerings. The front fascia features prominent "Tekton" lettering along the edge of the bonnet, along with a wide grille finished with horizontal elements and a distinctive red accent strip. The centrally placed Nissan badge adds familiarity, while the overall styling leans towards a more rugged and assertive visual identity.

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Lighting elements are among the most clearly defined aspects in the teaser. The SUV is equipped with rectangular LED headlamps, complemented by vertically stacked daytime running lights positioned towards the outer edges. The front bumper appears to incorporate squared-off design elements, although finer details remain partially concealed due to the darkened teaser presentation. All of this together helps the SUV earn the "Baby Patrol" name.

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Additional design cues include a raised bonnet section that gives the Tekton a more pronounced and sculpted appearance. The teaser also reveals practical elements such as roof rails, large outside mirrors, and a tall windscreen, all of which suggest a focus on both presence and usability. The Tekton will be underpinned by the same platform as the latest Renault Duster and is expected to feature a high degree of localisation for the Indian market.

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In terms of positioning, the Nissan Tekton will enter the midsize SUV segment, competing with established models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. This segment has remained a gap in Nissan's India portfolio, making the Tekton a strategically important product.

While official powertrain details are yet to be confirmed, the Tekton is expected to share its engine options with the new-generation Duster, including turbo-petrol units with manual and automatic transmissions. Feature highlights could include a touchscreen infotainment system, digital cluster, connected car technology, and advanced safety features such as ADAS.