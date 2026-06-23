Tata Avinya Dashboard Revealed Via Design Patent: Production To Begin Soon?

Tata Motors' plan to expand its vehicle lineup seems to be going well, with design patents revealing new models. The latest on the list is the Avinya. While the exterior design details of the car are still safe in the brand's vault, a design patent has revealed the dashboard, hinting at the creation of a new brand. Possibly, the automaker will use the name to create a whole new division of electric cars.

The Avinya sub-brand is expected to get multiple body styles. If rumours are to be believed, the Fastback version will be the first of the range. Focusing on modernity and tech, the cabin will be aimed at offering an opulence that the buyers often seek. Giving a hint of things to come, the design patent gives a look at the dashboard of the upcoming model.

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Diving into details, the leaked dashboard design patent shows a minimalistic dashboard. Following the pattern of a typical EV, it gets a big infotainment screen with a new design for the steering wheel carrying "Avinya" lettering. The flat area on the top of the dashboard seems to be made of soft-touch material entirely.

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The setup includes two flat, mirrored steering stalks, with one doubling as the gear selector. A wide, sleek instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel, featuring a sleek design. The dashboard appears minimalistic and likely finished in soft-touch materials, integrating climate controls and other key functions.

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More details of the cabin and the design will be revealed closer to the launch. It is expected to be launched later in 2026 or early in 2027 with production expected to begin around the same time. Expectations are that the new electric vehicle will be based on the EMA platform sourced from Jaguar, but the brand is expected to optimise production to control the cost of the vehicle.