Audi A2 e-tron Set To Be Brand's Most Efficient Production Car Ever

Audi has shared new details and prototype images of the upcoming A2 e-tron, confirming that the compact electric hatchback will be the most efficient production Audi ever built. A full reveal is expected this fall, with European sales scheduled to begin between late 2026 and early 2027.

Record-Breaking Efficiency

Equipped with the optional Efficiency Package, the A2 e-tron has recorded a preliminary WLTP energy consumption figure of 12.8kWh/100km, or 7.81km/kWh. Audi says this makes it its most energy-efficient model to date, echoing the philosophy of the original A2 (1999-2005), which was designed around low fuel consumption.

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According to the company, the Efficiency Package alone can cut consumption by up to 0.9kWh/100km versus the standard car. The A2 e-tron achieves these numbers through a mix of advanced aerodynamics, a highly optimised drivetrain and a battery designed specifically for everyday use rather than outright performance.

Aerodynamics And Design

The A2 e-tron's drag coefficient of 0.24 is the lowest of any compact Audi so far. To achieve this, the car uses a rounded front fascia, a flowing roofline, a fully enclosed underbody, air curtains, and wheel arch gap reducers. It also features an upright rear end and an active front cooling intake that stays closed during normal driving to minimise drag, opening only under rapid charging, heavy acceleration or high ambient temperatures to cool the battery and power electronics.

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Prototype images show a split-headlamp setup, L-shaped front intakes, aero-optimised alloy wheels, wide rectangular tail-lamps and subtly flared fenders. The overall silhouette pays clear homage to the original A2 and looks, in profile, somewhat similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 3.

Battery, Range And Powertrain

The confirmed entry-level 140kW version uses a 61kWh (58kWh usable) LFP battery feeding a rear-mounted 190 hp electric motor. Based on the 7.81km/kWh efficiency figure, Audi indicates a WLTP range of around 453 km.

The battery employs a cell-to-pack design, removing conventional modules to improve packaging and efficiency. Audi says it can be charged to 100 percent routinely without the degradation issues seen in some other chemistries. A revised thermal management system boosts home wallbox charging efficiency to 89.6 percent.

Audi claims the A2 e-tron's electric drive system is roughly 10 percent more efficient than previous designs. Key changes include silicon carbide (SiC) power electronics, thinner motor laminations to cut losses, revised stator windings and a low-friction transmission oil paired with a tall 10.2:1 gear ratio for better highway efficiency.

Bi-Directional Features And Future Variants

The A2 e-tron will support vehicle-to-load (V2L) with up to 2.3kW of output for powering external devices, and vehicle-to-home (V2H) capability so the car can act as a home energy storage unit when used with compatible hardware.

Audi has so far confirmed only the 140kW variant, but more versions are expected. Since the A2 e-tron shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID 3 Neo, which offers a 79kWh NMC battery, the Audi hatchback could eventually gain a similar higher-capacity option.