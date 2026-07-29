Audi Unveils Q9 As Its Largest And New Flagship SUV

Audi has unveiled the Q9, its new flagship SUV and the largest model in the brand's line-up so far. Positioned above the Q7, the Q9 becomes Audi's second three-row SUV and also marks the first time the company has used the "9" designation. It is scheduled to reach India in the second quarter of 2027 and will be locally assembled here, while global production will take place at Audi's Bratislava plant in Slovakia.

Global Positioning

The Audi Q9 enters one of the most closely watched luxury SUV segments, where it will go up against the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. International deliveries are set to begin in November 2026, with the SUV priced at 108,400 euros, which works out to around Rs 1.18 crore before taxes and duties.

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Exterior Design

The Q9 introduces a more commanding design language than the rest of Audi's current SUV range. At the front, it gets a split-headlight setup with slim LED daytime running lamps and Digital Matrix LED headlights. These units use micro-LED modules that can project warning symbols onto the road, while the turn signals can project directional indicators on the ground at night to improve visibility.

The grille is large and upright, with illuminated vertical slats and an illuminated 2D Audi logo. The front bumper houses large air intakes and a centrally mounted radar sensor for the advanced driver assistance system. In profile, the Q9 takes a cleaner and more elegant approach, with wheel sizes ranging from 20 to 23 inches. The larger 22- and 23-inch wheels come with acoustic foam inserts to reduce tyre noise. Soft-closing doors with collision-detection sensors are also part of the package.

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At the rear, the Q9 features curved digital OLED tail-lamps linked by a light strip and an illuminated Audi logo. The blacked-out centre section of the bumper, gloss-black detailing and twin exhaust tips give it a sportier finish.

SQ9 Styling

Audi has also shown the SQ9, which brings a more performance-focused look. It gets a revised grille with silver L-shaped inserts, an 'S' badge, a honeycomb air intake pattern, new alloy wheels and silver trim around the window line. At the rear, the design remains close to the standard SUV, but quad exhaust tips and a silver-accented bumper make the difference clear.

Inside, the SQ9 switches to a black-and-white cabin theme, with carbon-fibre trim replacing the wood seen in the standard model. It also gets a three-spoke steering wheel with an 'S' badge and seats with embossed headrests.

Cabin Layout

Audi had already revealed the cabin earlier, and it is designed as a true three-row luxury SUV. The Q9 will be offered as a seven-seater as standard, with an optional six-seat layout using captain's chairs in the second row. Sport seats are standard in the front, and all three rows are power-adjustable. The third row can also be folded electrically through the infotainment system or boot controls.

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The dashboard uses a three-screen layout: a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display with privacy mode. The Q9 also gets extensive wood trim, a four-spoke steering wheel and Android Automotive OS.

Features And Safety

Audi has equipped the Q9 with its largest panoramic sunroof, a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system, dual wireless chargers and USB Type-C ports for all three rows. Optional additions include heated armrests and a panoramic roof with switchable transparency and ambient lighting integration.

Safety and driver assistance are equally detailed. The Q9 gets Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, automated parking assist, parking sensors and Adaptive Driving Assistant Plus, which enables partial automated driving on approved highways at speeds of up to 130kph. Audi says this is a first for any model in its range.

Engines And Hardware

The Q9 will be offered with different powertrains depending on the market. In Germany, it uses a 3.0-litre V6 diesel with 299 hp and 630 Nm, paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic and Quattro AWD. A detuned diesel version with 245 hp and 500 Nm will also be offered in select European markets. In the US, the SUV gets a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine with 429 hp and 599 Nm.

The SQ9, meanwhile, is offered in the US with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 591 hp and 800 Nm. Audi claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

The Q9 also gets adaptive air suspension as standard, with manual adjustment of up to 90mm, along with all-wheel steering and large composite disc brakes at both ends. For India, the Q9 looks set to become Audi's most important SUV statement in years.