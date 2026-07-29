Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has been fully revealed through leaked images, offering a clearer view of what the updated SUV will feature upon its arrival, expected as early as next month. The exterior changes appear to be modest, while the interior is set for a more substantial update.

Exterior Changes

The leaked images indicate that the Scorpio N facelift isn't undergoing a dramatic design overhaul. The most noticeable change is a new set of modern alloy wheels. Besides this, the front end remains largely unchanged, retaining the same grille, headlamps, fog lamps, and front bumper as the current model.

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The rear also appears familiar, with LED tail-lights, a rear bumper, chrome window-line detailing, silver roof rails, chrome door handles, and black body cladding remaining consistent with the existing design. In essence, the facelift maintains the SUV's recognizable road presence, which has contributed to its appeal.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift (Image Source- Autocar India)

Cabin Updates

The interior is set to receive a more significant refresh. Leaked images show that Mahindra is keeping the brown-and-black dual-tone theme, but the layout now appears more modern, thanks to a new free-standing infotainment screen and a fully digital driver's display. This setup resembles that of the Thar Roxx, with both displays measuring 10.25 inches. The center air vents have been repositioned below the touchscreen, and the center console switchgear seems to have been redesigned.

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Expected Features

The facelifted Scorpio N is likely to include equipment such as a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a powered driver's seat, and ventilated front seats. Additionally, a new panoramic sunroof could be introduced, which would be a significant enhancement for family buyers.

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Powertrain

Mechanically, the Scorpio N facelift is anticipated to carry over the same engine options. These will include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, with both manual and automatic gearbox options. The diesel variants are also expected to maintain the 4x4 option with a low-range transfer case.