New Toyota Hilux Variants Explained: Features, Differences, And What You Get

Toyota has launched the next-gen Hilux in India at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the pickup now comes in three variants with an automatic transmission as standard. The range includes both 4X2 and 4X4 options, with bookings open from today and deliveries set to begin in the second week of August.

Engine And Powertrain

The same 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine powers all variants of the new Toyota Hilux. It produces 204 hp and 500 Nm, which should give the pickup strong everyday ability as well as enough torque for longer highway runs and tougher usage. Toyota has now paired this engine only with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, and the manual transmission is no longer part of the line-up.

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One of the more important changes is the introduction of a 4X2 option for India. The earlier Hilux was sold only with 4X4, so this gives buyers a more accessible entry point into the range. At the same time, the top-spec VX continues to be offered only with 4X4 for those who want the full off-road setup.

Toyota Hilux: GX 4X2 AT

The GX 4X2 AT is the entry variant and is priced at Rs. 31.99 lakh. Even at this level, Toyota has included a fair amount of equipment. It gets seven airbags, ABS, stability programme, a day/night IRVM, rear fog lamps, matte-finish ORVMs, a pole antenna, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls and wired phone mirroring.

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For buyers who want the Hilux look and diesel automatic convenience without paying for full off-road hardware, this trim will likely be the most approachable.

Toyota Hilux: GX 4X4 AT

The GX 4X4 AT costs Rs. 33.69 lakh, which is Rs. 1.70 lakh more than the 2WD version. The features remain the same as those of the GX 4X2 AT, but the key addition is Toyota's 4WD system with high- and low-range and differential locks. That makes it the more practical choice for users who want to venture beyond regular roads.

Toyota Hilux: VX 4X4 AT

The VX 4X4 AT sits at the top of the range at Rs 36.69 lakh. This is the fully loaded version, and the feature jump over the GX is noticeable. It adds front-row seat belt pretensioners, a 360-degree camera, downhill assist, terrain selector, LED headlamps and indicators, power mirrors, a shark fin antenna, a premium dashboard, illuminated scuff plates, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, eight speakers, wireless charging, button start, wireless phone mirroring and a PM 2.5 air filter.

Which Variant Fits Best

The GX trims cover the basics well, but the VX 4X4 AT feels like the most complete version of the new Hilux. The price difference is not small, yet the extra kit makes the cabin and ownership experience feel much more premium. For buyers considering a lifestyle pickup, that extra stretch may be the more satisfying choice.

The arrival of this new Hilux also strengthens the pickup segment in India. With the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross already around and a new Mahindra pickup expected later, the space is beginning to look much more competitive.