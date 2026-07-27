2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift First Drive Review: What's Wrong? What's Right?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has spent years acting as the default choice in the Indian compact SUV segment. But lately, with rivals piling on aggressive styling and heavy tech, that dominance hasn't looked quite as effortless. Well, Maruti's response is the 2026 Brezza facelift. It looks fresher and packs in more equipment, but the headline grabber is the new 'Turbo' badge sitting proudly on its nose. With prices starting at an aggressive Rs 7.40 lakh, does this new turbocharged heart make the Brezza genuinely exciting? We got behind the wheel to find out.

Note: For this review, we exclusively tested the new Turbo-Petrol Manual variant. We did not get a chance to drive the updated naturally aspirated (NA) petrol or the CNG variants.

2026 Brezza Facelift Review: Fresher, But Familiar

Maruti hasn't completely reinvented the Brezza's styling, and frankly, it didn't need to. The squared-off, upright stance that has always worked in its favor remains intact. The detailing, however, is a little sharper. You get a revised grille, a tweaked bumper treatment, new precision-cut alloy wheels, and on this specific Turbo variant, some rather noticeable red accents. It injects a dose of much-needed sporty aggression into the familiar silhouette.

2026 Brezza Facelift Review: Interior Is Finally Catching Up

The pre-facelift cabin was arguably where the Brezza showed its age the most. Thankfully, the 2026 update addresses this head-on. The new upholstery breathes fresh life into the cabin, complemented by a soft-touch finish on the dashboard and 64-color ambient lighting.

The centerpiece is the new, larger 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X touchscreen. It is slick, contemporary, and finally brings the Brezza's tech game up to the segment standard.

The feature list has also seen a solid bump, now including ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter, and a wireless charger with active cooling.

2026 Brezza Facelift Review: The BoosterJet Advantage

The biggest talking point sits under the bonnet: the new Turbo BoosterJet engine mated to a fresh 6-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Variants Explained: LXI, VXI, ZXI, And ZXI+

The combination works incredibly well. The engine delivers useful low-end torque, making it a breeze to potter around town, while the mid-range punch provides enough shove for quick highway overtakes. It doesn't suddenly transform the Brezza into a tarmac-scorching hot SUV, and that isn't the intention here. Instead, it gives the car a welcome dose of enthusiasm. The new 6-speed manual complements this character beautifully with smooth shifts and a tall sixth gear that makes highway cruising much more relaxed.

My favourite bit about this engine remains the impeccable NVH control, which is superior to all of its rivals.

Also Read - 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Mileage Revealed: Turbo, Petrol And CNG Figures Compared

However, there is a glaring omission: there is no automatic option for the turbo-petrol. For a compact SUV destined to spend 90% of its life in bumper-to-bumper city traffic, a turbo-automatic combination would have been the ultimate sweet spot.

2026 Brezza Facelift Review: Ride Quality & Safety

The Brezza has always been a plush car to drive, and that fundamental strength hasn't changed. The suspension confidently swallows broken roads at low speeds and settles down nicely as speeds rise. It isn't trying to be overtly sporty in the corners, maintaining its focus on family comfort.

Safety has seen a significant upgrade, too. The 2026 model boasts a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and adds active safety features like a blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, safe-exit warning, and front parking sensors. However, given the current market trends, the inclusion of a basic Level 2 ADAS suite would have made the package truly complete.

2026 Brezza Facelift Review: The Verdict

Has Maruti reinvented the Brezza? No. But it has successfully modernized it. It still rides beautifully and remains incredibly easy to live with, but it now boasts the cabin tech and safety credentials it desperately needed.

At Rs 7.40 lakh onwards, the new Turbo variant adds much-needed flavor to an already sensible SUV. While the lack of a turbo-automatic and ADAS are missed opportunities, the 2026 Brezza remains exactly what it always was: the sensible choice, just made a little more desirable.