2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Mileage Revealed: Turbo, Petrol And CNG Figures Compared

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift has brought more than just cosmetic and feature updates. The SUV is now available with a wider range of powertrain options, including the new turbo-petrol variants. Alongside the regular petrol and CNG versions, this gives buyers considerably more choice depending on whether performance or running costs sit higher on their priority list. The official mileage figures also reveal some interesting differences across the Brezza range.

Brezza Turbo Mileage: Up To 20.47 kmpl

The new turbo-petrol engine is available across multiple variants, but its claimed fuel efficiency differs depending on the trim.

The LXi and VXi Turbo variants deliver a claimed 20.47 kmpl, while the higher-spec ZXi and ZXi+ Turbo return 19.96 kmpl.

That difference isn't particularly large, but buyers primarily interested in the new turbo engine while keeping fuel consumption in check may find the lower variants particularly interesting.

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Brezza Petrol Manual Mileage

For buyers sticking with the regular petrol engine and a manual gearbox, the Brezza continues to deliver fuel-efficiency figures north of 20 kmpl.

The LXi and VXi MT variants have a claimed mileage of 21.09 kmpl, making them the most fuel-efficient petrol versions in the range.

The ZXi MT, meanwhile, delivers a slightly lower claimed figure of 20.81 kmpl.

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Brezza Automatic Mileage

Prefer the convenience of an automatic? The VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ automatic variants of the new Brezza facelift have a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.17 kmpl.

Interestingly, this means the difference between the manual and automatic versions isn't particularly substantial on paper.

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Brezza CNG Remains The Mileage King

Unsurprisingly, it is the CNG-powered Brezza that posts the biggest efficiency number.

The LXi, VXi and ZXi CNG manual variants deliver a claimed 26.90 km/kg. For buyers covering substantial distances every month, the CNG version could therefore remain the more running-cost-focused choice in the Brezza line-up.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Mileage At A Glance

Variant Claimed Mileage

LXi/VXi Turbo 20.47 kmpl

ZXi/ZXi+ Turbo 19.96 kmpl

LXi/VXi MT 21.09 kmpl

ZXi MT 20.81 kmpl

VXi/ZXi/ZXi+ AT 20.17 kmpl

LXi/VXi/ZXi CNG MT 26.90 km/kg

These are claimed fuel-efficiency figures, and real-world mileage will vary depending on traffic, driving style, road conditions and vehicle load. Still, the numbers indicate that the arrival of the turbo engine hasn't resulted in a dramatic efficiency penalty, at least on paper. For buyers chasing outright economy, however, the regular petrol manual and CNG versions continue to hold the advantage.