2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launching Today: 9 Things To Watch Out For

The wait for the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza ends today. The carmaker is set to launch the 2026 Brezza facelift in India on July 24, bringing the first major refresh to the current-generation SUV. A lot has already surfaced ahead of the announcement. Spy shots, dealership sightings and recent video leaks have given us a fairly good idea of what could change, although Maruti Suzuki will confirm the final specifications, variants and prices only at launch.

Here are nine things to watch out for.

New Brezza's Front Design

Don't expect Maruti Suzuki to completely rewrite the Brezza's design. Undisguised examples spotted ahead of the launch suggest that its boxy proportions will remain intact. The changes appear concentrated around the front, with a reworked bumper, revised grille treatment and changes to the lighting elements expected to give the SUV a fresher face.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee Talks About Brezza Facelift, Drops Hints At What's Coming

Brezza Facelift To Get New Alloy Wheels

Move around to the side and the changes become harder to spot. Recent images, however, point towards a new alloy wheel design. It is a relatively small update, but should provide an easy way of telling the facelift apart from the current model.

New Colour Scheme On Dashboard & Seat Upholstery

The cabin appears to follow a similar approach. Rather than redesigning the dashboard, Maruti Suzuki is expected to freshen things up with new colours, trims and seat upholstery. Recent sightings suggest the familiar basic layout will continue.

Also Read: Meet Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift, Boasts 5-Star BNCAP Crash Test Rating - Video

Maruti Brezza To Feature Larger Touchscreen

A bigger change could be sitting right in the middle of the dashboard. Reports and leaked visuals point towards a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the smaller unit offered previously. The larger screen should also help bring the Brezza's cabin closer to Maruti Suzuki's newer models.

Ventilated Seats - Finally On Brezza

This could be one of the more useful additions for Indian buyers. Ventilated front seats are expected to make their way to the Brezza with this update. Rivals have increasingly offered the feature, so its inclusion would address one of the noticeable omissions from the SUV's equipment list.

Brezza Is Now 5-Star BNCAP Rated

Unlike many of the details above, there's already a major safety development to talk about. The updated Brezza has secured a five-star Bharat NCAP crash-test rating, scoring five stars for both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection.

That gives Maruti Suzuki a particularly useful talking point even before the facelift reaches showrooms.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launching Tomorrow: Full Details

New 6-Speed Gearbox On Brezza For Better Cruising

Another interesting change reported ahead of the launch concerns the transmission. The Brezza could receive a six-speed manual gearbox, adding an extra ratio over the existing setup. On paper, that should allow the engine to run at more relaxed revs while cruising on the highway. We'll know the final gearbox combinations once Maruti Suzuki releases the specifications.

Maruti Puts More Powerful 1.0L Turbo In Brezza

This could be the biggest surprise of the facelift. Recent reports suggest Maruti Suzuki may bring the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine back into play with the Brezza.

If that happens, the turbo motor would give Maruti a more performance-oriented alternative alongside the Brezza's existing powertrain choices. However, this is one detail worth waiting for official confirmation on before drawing conclusions.

Likely To Be Priced From Rs 8.5 Lakh

And finally, the price. The additional equipment means a small premium over the outgoing Brezza wouldn't be surprising. Prices could begin around Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom), although the actual figure remains speculation for now.

We'll have the answer later today when Maruti Suzuki officially pulls the covers off the 2026 Brezza facelift.