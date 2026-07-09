Skipping Motor Insurance Renewal? Here's Here's How It Can Cost You More

Buying the cheapest motor insurance policy may seem like the smartest way to save money. But insurance experts say the biggest savings often come from something much simpler -- renewing your policy before it expires.

Every year, thousands of vehicle owners miss their motor insurance renewal deadline. Many believe they are saving money by delaying the purchase. In reality, they often end up paying more later, while also losing valuable benefits built over years of safe driving.

The issue is significant because India already has one of the world's largest uninsured vehicle fleets. Government data presented in Parliament earlier this year showed that 44 per cent of active vehicles on Indian roads do not have valid insurance, even though third-party motor insurance is mandatory under the law. Other industry estimates put the number even higher, especially when all registered vehicles are considered.

Missing Renewal Can Cost More Than You Think

The biggest casualty of a delayed renewal is the No Claim Bonus (NCB).

NCB is the reward insurers give customers for claim-free driving. It starts at 20 per cent and can rise to 50 per cent on the own-damage premium after five consecutive claim-free years. However, if a comprehensive policy remains lapsed for more than 90 days, this accumulated benefit is lost.

A lapsed policy can also trigger a mandatory vehicle inspection before a fresh policy is issued. Depending on the insurer, customers may also face higher premiums under break-in policies and remain financially exposed during the period when the vehicle is uninsured.

Don't Chase The Lowest Premium

According to Sarvjeet Singh Virk, CEO of jUMPP, saving money on car insurance is "not about buying the lowest-priced policy."

Instead, he says vehicle owners should focus on making smarter choices that maximise value without compromising protection.

"Renewing your policy on time helps preserve a No Claim Bonus of up to 50 per cent, avoids mandatory vehicle inspections for break-in policies and can prevent higher premiums that may arise after a lapse," Virk said.

He added that with vehicle repair costs rising steadily, motor insurance should be viewed as a long-term financial safeguard rather than just a legal requirement.

"The smartest way to save is not by reducing cover, but by choosing the right coverage, comparing benefits instead of just premiums, and renewing consistently," he said.

Many Still See Insurance As A Yearly Expense

According to Shreyans Vijay, Executive Director at Coverfox Group, nearly one in every eight motor insurance customers either switches insurers or lets the policy lapse every year, even though overall renewal rates remain relatively healthy.

He says the trend is particularly common among two-wheeler owners, many of whom continue to view insurance only as a legal compliance requirement instead of financial protection.

"The long-term financial implications of a lapsed policy can far outweigh the short-term savings," Vijay said.

Apart from losing the accumulated No Claim Bonus, customers may have to undergo fresh vehicle inspections and may face restrictions under break-in renewals, he added.

Compare Features, Not Just Price

Experts say motorists should start comparing policies several days before the renewal date instead of waiting until the final day.

That gives enough time to evaluate different insurers, review the Insured Declared Value (IDV) and decide whether add-ons such as zero depreciation cover, engine protection, roadside assistance or return-to-invoice cover are actually needed.

While these features increase the premium slightly, they can significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses after an accident, especially as modern vehicles become more technology-intensive and expensive to repair.

Insurance Is Becoming More Important

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) says there is no grace period for renewing annual motor insurance policies. Even a one-day lapse can require a vehicle inspection before the policy is renewed.

As repair bills continue to rise and more vehicles hit Indian roads every year, experts believe consumers should shift their mindset.

Motor insurance is no longer just about avoiding traffic penalties. It is about protecting yourself from a potentially large financial shock.

Renewing the policy on time, preserving the No Claim Bonus and choosing adequate coverage may ultimately save far more money than buying the cheapest policy available.