What Is Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool, India's Big Bet On Self-Reliance

For years, India's maritime ambitions had one big gap.

The country wanted more ships. Bigger ports. Stronger logistics corridors. Domestic shipbuilding. Even its own global shipping lines.

But when it came to insuring those ships and cargoes during wars, sanctions, or geopolitical disruptions, India still leaned heavily on foreign insurers and reinsurers.

That may now begin to change.

The government, earlier this week, launched the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMIP), a $1.5 billion insurance mechanism backed by a sovereign guarantee of $1.4 billion (around Rs 12,980 crore). The idea is simple but strategically important: ensure Indian-linked ships continue getting insurance coverage even when global markets turn volatile.

The timing is not accidental.

The tensions in the Middle East, sanctions-related disruptions, and growing fragmentation in global trade have exposed how vulnerable shipping routes can become overnight. In such conditions, international insurers often either sharply raise premiums or step away from risky routes entirely -- like how they did with the Strait of Hormuz.

For a country that imports most of its energy and depends heavily on seaborne trade, such unpredictability creates a strategic vulnerability. India is now trying to build a domestic safety net.

What is Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool?

The BMIP will cover marine hull and machinery, cargo, protection and indemnity (P&I), and war risks for Indian-flagged or India-linked vessels. The pool will be administered by General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), while a governing body and underwriting committee will oversee operations.

In fact, the first policy under the mechanism has already been issued. The New India Assurance Company issued a Marine Hull & Machinery War Policy to Hoger Offshore and Marine Pvt Ltd, formally operationalising the pool. The structure is also layered carefully. Claims up to $100 million will be paid through pooled capacity. Claims above that threshold will be supported through the sovereign guarantee, after reserves and reinsurance arrangements are exhausted.

Department of Financial Services held an event chaired by Secretary, DFS to launch the domestic insurance pool.

Photo Credit: Press Information Bureau

In effect, the government is telling the shipping industry that India will not allow critical maritime activity to halt because of insurance disruptions.

India Far Behind Asian Economies

India currently owns just over 1,500 ships -- barely 1.2 per cent of the global shipping fleet -- despite being one of the world's largest trading economies. According to the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency, the country spends nearly $90 billion annually on freight, most of it flowing to foreign shipping companies.

The imbalance becomes starker when viewed globally.

According to Clarkson Research data cited in a Bloomberg report, China-made ships account for 34.8 per cent of the global fleet currently on water. South Korea accounts for 30.9 per cent, while Japan contributes 25.8 per cent. The United States, despite being the world's largest economy, accounts for just 0.4 per cent.

Three Asian nations dominate global shipbuilding and shipping infrastructure today. India wants to enter that league.

Earlier this week, Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines -- the world's second-largest ship owner by fleet size -- has expressed interest in shipbuilding investments and logistics infrastructure in India. Separately, India also signed a tripartite MoU for a mega greenfield shipyard in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. During PM Modi's visit to UAE on Friday, the two countries signed an MoU on setting up a Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar (Gujarat).

Taken together, these developments show India is attempting to build an entire maritime ecosystem rather than isolated assets. This includes ports. Shipyards. Shipping lines. Logistics corridors. Financing. And now, insurance.

'The Last Piece Of Jigsaw'

Gaurav Agarwal, Head, Marine Specialities at Prudent Insurance Brokers, called insurance "the only missing link" in India's maritime ambitions. "The Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool, led by GIC Re, is the last piece of the jigsaw puzzle in making India a powerhouse across the entire maritime spectrum," Agarwal said.

He added that the mechanism could help India build domestic underwriting expertise and reduce dependence on overseas markets in specialised marine insurance. That dependence has long been a structural issue.

Marine insurance, especially war-risk coverage, is a specialised global business dominated by a handful of international players concentrated in markets like London. During geopolitical shocks, countries without domestic capacity can suddenly find themselves exposed to pricing shocks or coverage withdrawals.

India wants more control over that risk.

Narendra Bharindwal, President of the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI), described the BMIP as a "progressive and timely initiative" amid rising geopolitical uncertainty and evolving trade routes.

According to Bharindwal, the pool could deepen India's underwriting capabilities, improve risk-sharing capacity, and gradually increase domestic retention of maritime risks instead of relying excessively on foreign reinsurers.

But he also cautioned that the long-term success of the initiative would depend on underwriting discipline, governance standards, pricing accuracy, and professional risk assessment.

Marine insurance is not a simple business. A single large maritime accident, oil spill, cyberattack, or war-related incident can trigger enormous claims. Building a sustainable domestic insurance ecosystem will require both capital strength and technical expertise.

Still, India is willing to take that bet. The aim is larger than commerce alone. It's strategic independence.