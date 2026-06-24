No Engine Damage, No Insurance Risk: Centre Debunks Viral Ethanol Myths

India's ambitious ethanol blending programme has come under fresh scrutiny on social media, prompting the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas to issue a strong clarification against what it described as "misleading and unsubstantiated" claims about E20 fuel.

The ministry on Tuesday said several old videos, images and inaccurate claims are being circulated online to create confusion around Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP), despite the programme being scientifically validated and continuously monitored by authorities.

The government's statement comes amid a surge in viral content alleging engine damage, water contamination, insect attraction and even insurance-related complications linked to E20 fuel. Officials said these claims have no scientific basis and risk undermining a programme that has become a key pillar of India's energy security strategy.

"The Ethanol Blending Programme is scientifically validated and continuously monitored by the Government," the ministry said, adding that the rollout of higher ethanol blending levels has been undertaken only after extensive technical evaluation and consultations with automobile manufacturers, fuel testing agencies, oil marketing companies and other stakeholders.

Two Decades In The Making

India launched its ethanol blending programme in 2003 with a clear objective: reduce dependence on imported crude oil, improve energy security and cut emissions.

The programme was implemented gradually over the years before the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, or E20, from 2023 onwards.

According to the government, no widespread cases of engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending have been reported since the introduction of E20 fuel.

One of the latest claims circulating online revolves around ethanol's hygroscopic nature, or its tendency to absorb moisture. The ministry clarified that water entering a fuel tank is undesirable regardless of whether the fuel contains ethanol or not. Modern vehicles are equipped with safeguards and design features to prevent water ingress into fuel systems.

Sugarcane Juice & Petrol?

Another set of viral videos has attempted to portray sugarcane juice being mixed directly with petrol. The government dismissed such content as misleading and baseless.

Officials explained that fuel-grade ethanol undergoes multiple industrial processes, including fermentation and distillation, before it can be blended with petrol. While ethanol may be produced from feedstocks such as sugarcane juice, molasses, maize and broken rice, the final ethanol bears no resemblance to the original agricultural input.

The ministry said such videos appear designed primarily to generate sensationalism and attract online viewership.

The 'Ants Near Fuel Cap' Controversy

One of the most widely shared videos in recent weeks showed ants gathering near a vehicle's fuel tank, triggering speculation that E20 fuel was attracting insects because of residual sugar content.

Responding to the controversy, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) clarified that fuel-grade ethanol contains no residual sugars. The fermentation and distillation process removes sugars entirely, while denaturants added to fuel ethanol are actually repellent to insects.

"There is no identifiable attractant associated with E20 fuel that would cause ants or other insects to congregate around vehicle fuel caps," BPCL said, rejecting the claim as scientifically unsupported.

Insurance Concerns Also Dismissed

The government also addressed another concern gaining traction online -- that using E20 fuel could invalidate vehicle insurance policies.

After consultations with relevant stakeholders, authorities concluded that these claims were incorrect. The ministry reiterated that consumers using E20 fuel have no reason to fear adverse consequences for insurance coverage solely because of ethanol blending.

Global Practice, Not An Indian Experiment

Officials pointed out that ethanol blending is not unique to India. It is already widely used in major economies including the United States, Brazil and Japan.

Brazil, often cited as a global benchmark in biofuels, uses E27 as its standard petrol blend, a higher ethanol concentration than India's current E20 fuel.

The government said India's ethanol roadmap has been developed after studying international experience and adapting it to local conditions.

Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore Saved, Farmers Gain

Beyond technical safety, the government highlighted the economic impact of the programme.

According to official estimates, ethanol blending has helped India save more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports. The programme has also created steady demand for agricultural feedstocks used in ethanol production, supporting farmer incomes and strengthening rural economies.

Industry leaders say these benefits are often overlooked in public discussions dominated by viral misinformation.

Samir Somaiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd, said India's ethanol journey has been built on years of scientific research and practical experience.

"India's ethanol programme has been built over more than two decades of patient science and steady execution, learning from the way Brazil and the US built theirs," Somaiya said.

He noted that fermentation and distillation fundamentally transform the original feedstock and that every batch undergoes rigorous testing before reaching consumers.

Somaiya also emphasised the broader gains from the programme, including lower crude oil imports, substantial foreign exchange savings and stronger support for farmers.

"What excites me even more than the chemistry is what this programme has done for the country -- crude imports reduced and foreign exchange saved, farmer incomes and their economic prosperity strengthened, and commendable progress towards energy self-sufficiency and, last but not least, in mitigating climate change," he said.

His remarks echo the government's position that the ethanol blending programme is not merely a fuel initiative but part of a wider effort to improve energy security and reduce carbon emissions.

As social media debates continue, both the government and industry stakeholders are urging consumers to rely on scientific evidence rather than viral claims. For policymakers, the message is clear: India's ethanol blending programme remains a cornerstone of the country's clean-energy transition, and officials intend to keep pushing ahead with it despite misinformation campaigns.