Ethanol-Blended Petrol Safe For Vehicles, Won't Affect Insurance: Government

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified that the use of ethanol-blended petrol (EBP), including E20 fuel, is safe for vehicles and does not affect the validity of motor insurance claims. The statement comes amid growing concerns and misinformation circulating on social media regarding the impact of ethanol-blended fuels on vehicle performance and safety.

No Impact On Insurance Or Vehicle Safety

In its official communication, the ministry stated that ethanol blending is a globally accepted practice, already implemented in countries such as the United States, Brazil, and Japan. It reassured vehicle owners that using ethanol-blended petrol will not invalidate insurance coverage or claims.

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The government also noted that since the rollout of E20 petrol, there have been no widespread reports of engine failure or vehicle breakdowns linked to ethanol blending. Vehicle performance continues to be monitored in collaboration with automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies, and testing agencies.

Misleading Claims Addressed

The ministry cautioned against misleading content, suggesting that sugarcane juice is directly mixed with petrol. It clarified that ethanol used in fuel is produced through well-established industrial processes, including fermentation and distillation, ensuring it meets strict quality standards before blending.

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"Ethanol is derived from feedstocks such as sugarcane juice, molasses, maize and broken rice, but its final properties are significantly different due to the processing it undergoes," the ministry said.

Addressing a viral video showing ants near a vehicle's fuel cap, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) explained that fuel-grade ethanol does not contain residual sugars. Additionally, ethanol is blended with denaturants that repel insects, making such claims scientifically unfounded.

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Benefits Of Ethanol Blending Programme

The Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) has played a significant role in reducing India's dependence on crude oil imports, helping save over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange. It has also created sustained demand for agricultural feedstocks, supporting farmers and contributing to rural economic growth. From an environmental perspective, ethanol blending helps lower carbon emissions and supports India's transition towards cleaner mobility solutions.

Focus On Consumer Confidence

The ministry emphasised that modern vehicles are equipped with safeguards to prevent issues such as water contamination in fuel tanks, which can affect any type of fuel. It urged consumers to rely on verified information and scientific evidence rather than unverified claims.

With this clarification, the government aims to strengthen consumer confidence in ethanol-blended fuels while continuing to promote sustainable and energy-efficient mobility solutions across the country.