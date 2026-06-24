Tata Sierra EV Goes Dune Bashing Ahead Of June 30 Launch: Watch Video

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Sierra EV on June 30. Ahead of the designated date, the manufacturer has unveiled the electric SUV, demonstrating the capabilities of its all-wheel-drive powertrain, called the QWD (Quad-Wheel-Drive) in the brand's lingo. To do so, the brand has taken the SUV into the desert for dune bashing. The strategy is similar to what they did with the Harrier EV, scaling the Elephant Rock.

Tata Sierra EV: Design

Until now, the design of the SUV has been showcased in bits and pieces, keeping the audience curious. However, with the latest video, the SUV has fully revealed the design details. The signature details from the Sierra remain, and the brand carried forward the boxy silhouette and most of the ICE SUV's design details. This comes with EV-specific elements that reflect the car's unique nature.

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Specifically, the electric SUV gets a body-coloured panel instead of the grille that is present on the ICE counterpart. To go with this, the brand has also added a revised front bumper, which features contrast and adds a unique touch. Along with this, the SUV gets a new aerodynamic design for the alloy wheels, along with an ".ev" badge on the door. The brand has also added the QWD badge.

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Tata Sierra EV: Interior

Based on the video, the cabin seems mostly similar to the ICE counterpart. It seems to have the same steering wheel and the three-screen setup covering the width of the dashboard. It comprises a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The rest of the details have not been revealed yet. However, we expected to get a different upholstery compared to the ICE version.

For the feature list, it would be fair to expect a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a premium audio system, and multiple drive modes. For safety, the SUV is expected to get a set of airbags, a 360-degree camera, and more.

Tata Sierra EV: Powertrain

Mechanically, the Sierra EV is expected to share its underpinnings with the Harrier EV. That means it may use Tata's acti.ev+ platform and borrow the Harrier EV's 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs. AWD is likely to be offered only with the 75 kWh variant. Still, the Sierra EV is expected to deliver a better range from the same battery options.