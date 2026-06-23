Tata Tigor Facelift Design Leaked Via Patent Images: Does It Look Like Tiago?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has several new models planned for the Indian market. Some have already gone on sale, while others remain unannounced. Revealing a new model on the list, patent images have now shed light on the design of the Tigor facelift, which appears to continue with a Tiago-inspired design, much like the previous versions of the models. Most likely, this updated version of the sedan will be released in this fiscal year, and here's what to expect of it.

2026 Tata Tigor Facelift: Design

The Tata Tigor Facelift will come with major changes in design, which will be seen in the form of slimmer headlights. This design will likely be very similar to the Tiago facelift. The list of changes also includes revisions in the bumper design, with larger air vents and pixel-style LED fog lamps.

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The side profile is very similar to the outgoing model, and the wheel size is expected to be the same at 15 inches. The rear end gets updated tail lights connected by a plastic trim. Additionally, the rear bumper has been revised to add to the fresh appeal of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the electric counterpart of the sedan is expected to get EV-specific changes, including a closed-off grille, which will likely carry the body colour. There will also be a different aerodynamic design for the wheels with changes in the front bumper. To signify the electric powertrain, the brand will add a ".ev" badge to the car.

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2026 Tata Tigor Facelift: Interior, Features

The details of the interior of the Tigor facelift have not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to undergo revisions very similar to the Tiago. The list will likely include a new dashboard design, freestanding infotainment system, semi-digital driver's display, and a new centre console. All of this will be brought together by a new design for the steering wheel.

The list of feature upgrades will likely include automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, powered ORVMs, 6 airbags as standard (4 more than before), new rear AC vents, and fast-charging ports.

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2026 Tata Tigor Facelift: Powertrain

The Tata Tigor shares its platform with the Tiago, so it is likely to retain the same engine and transmission lineup. That includes an 86hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 75.5hp CNG variant, both available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

The 2026 Tigor EV is also expected to use the Tiago EV's battery and motor setup, with a 19.2kWh battery paired with a 61hp motor, and a larger 24kWh pack with a 75hp motor. Charging may become quicker, and the claimed range could be different from the Tiago EV's 226km to 285km because of the sedan body style.

2026 Tata Tigor Facelift: Rivals

With all the updates, the Tata Tigor ICE will continue to compete against models like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura in the Indian market.