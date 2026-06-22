Made-In-India Renault Duster Goes Global, 750 Cars Shipped To Africa

Renault India, the wholly owned subsidiary of the French automaker Renault Group, has commenced exports of the all‑new Duster, with an initial batch of 750 units dispatched from Chennai to South Africa. This marks the start of Renault India's global export programme for the new Duster, with additional international markets set to be introduced in the coming months.

This milestone underscores the growing role of India within Renault Group's global manufacturing and export network. It also reflects the company's futuREady strategy to strengthen India's position as a key hub for manufacturing, engineering, and exports.

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Commenting on this Occasion, Mr. Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Group India, said, “The start of exports of the all-new Duster is an important moment for Renault India and a strong validation of the quality, capabilities, and competitiveness of our operations in Chennai. It reflects the progress we have made in building India into an integral part of Renault's global industrial footprint.”

“India possesses all the fundamentals required to emerge as a leading automotive export hub: world-class manufacturing capabilities, engineering talent, scale, and a rapidly evolving logistics ecosystem. As Renault continues to expand its international footprint, India will play an increasingly strategic role in our future plans. We remain committed to contributing to the country's manufacturing ambitions and are working towards our objective of generating 2 billion Euros in annual exports from India by 2030.”

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The new Duster is the first Renault vehicle in India to be built on the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), a flexible architecture designed to support multiple powertrain technologies. It has also secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across all variants and powertrains, further reinforcing its readiness for both domestic and global markets.