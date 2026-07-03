2026 Renault Kwid Launched In India, Priced At Rs 4.53 Lakh

Renault has launched the 2026 Kwid in India with a starting price of Rs 4.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated entry-level hatchback is now available in two trims, Evolution and Climber, with both manual and AMT gearbox options. This iteration of the car comes with updates in design and cabin.

Revised Lineup And Pricing

With the 2026 update, Renault has streamlined the Kwid lineup by discontinuing the earlier Authentic and Techno variants. While the base price is Rs 22,000 higher than the older entry-spec model, the Evolution and Climber trims are now more affordable by up to Rs 14,000 and Rs 32,000, respectively. Renault is also offering a retrofitted CNG kit for manual variants at an additional cost of Rs 70,450.

Variant 5-speed manual 5-speed AMT Evolution Rs 4.53 lakh Rs 4.90 lakh Climber Rs 5.15 lakh Rs 5.61 lakh

Exterior Updates

The 2026 Kwid receives minor design updates. These include new 3D Renault badges, revised dual-tone wheel covers for the 14-inch steel wheels and updated ‘Kwid' lettering on the tailgate with a silver finish. Other styling elements remain unchanged, including the LED DRLs, halogen headlamps, and front and rear bumpers.

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Interior And Features

Inside, the changes are limited. The most noticeable update is a new three-spoke steering wheel, borrowed from the Renault Kiger, with integrated controls for the infotainment system.

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The rest of the cabin remains familiar, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual air conditioning and power windows.

Safety features include dual airbags in the Evolution trim and six airbags in the Climber variant. Other features include a rear parking camera with sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist (with AMT), ABS with EBD and seat belt reminders.

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Powertrain, Rivals

Mechanically, the Kwid continues with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 69hp and 92.5Nm of torque. It is offered with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

The Renault Kwid remains a key offering in the entry-level hatchback segment and continues to compete with models such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.