Renault Kwid Facelift To Launch In India On July 3

Renault is set to launch the updated Kwid facelift in India on July 3, marking a mid-cycle refresh for its entry-level hatchback. The Kwid, which has been on sale in the country for over a decade, continues to be Renault's most accessible model and plays a key role in its lineup.





While the company is yet to reveal official details, recent spy shots suggest that the facelifted Kwid will receive subtle styling revisions rather than a complete redesign. Test vehicles have been seen with camouflage around the front fascia, Renault badge and tail lamps, indicating updates to key visual elements.

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The refreshed model is expected to feature a revised grille, updated bumpers and new lighting elements. Reports also indicate that the design could draw inspiration from the Dacia Spring EV, aligning the Kwid with Renault's evolving global design language.

Inside, the Kwid facelift is expected to receive minor updates to enhance the overall cabin experience. Although no official feature list has been confirmed, the updated model could get a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.

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Other changes may include revisions to the dashboard layout and improved material quality. These updates are likely aimed at keeping the Kwid competitive in the entry-level hatchback segment.

Under the hood, the Kwid facelift is unlikely to see any changes. It is expected to continue with the existing 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 65 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Transmission options are also expected to remain the same, with buyers getting a choice between a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT.

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The Renault Kwid has been a significant contributor to the brand's presence in India, offering an SUV-inspired design at an affordable price point. With the upcoming facelift, Renault aims to refresh the model's appeal without altering its core strengths.

Once launched, the updated Kwid will continue to compete with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Celerio in the highly competitive entry-level hatchback segment.

The facelift launch also comes as part of Renault's broader product strategy for India, which includes the introduction of new-generation models and expansion of its portfolio in the coming years.