Hero Passion Plus Gets New Disc Brake Variant; Check Price

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new variant of its entry-level commuter motorcycle, the Passion Plus, with the addition of a front disc brake. The new model, called the Hero Passion Plus Disc, is priced at Rs 84,128 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and aims to offer improved safety along with feature upgrades.

The key highlight of the new variant is the inclusion of a front disc brake, replacing the standard drum unit. This upgrade is expected to deliver better braking performance and improved control, particularly in urban riding conditions where sudden stops are common.

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With this addition, Hero MotoCorp is looking to enhance the overall appeal of the Passion Plus, especially for buyers seeking a more secure riding experience in the commuter segment. This is something that the brand did with their other entry-level models as well.

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Alongside the braking upgrade, the Passion Plus Disc also receives a fully digital instrument cluster. The console includes features such as a real-time mileage indicator, low fuel warning, service reminders, and Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts.

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The motorcycle is also equipped with an LED projector headlamp, a side-stand engine cut-off feature for added safety, a USB charging port, and a utility storage compartment, making it more practical for daily use.

Mechanically, the new variant remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 100 cc engine that produces 5.9 kW of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine works in conjunction with Hero's i3S (Idle Stop-Start System), which helps improve fuel efficiency.

Hero MotoCorp claims a fuel efficiency of 71 kmpl for the Passion Plus, making it a cost-effective option for daily commuters. The new Passion Plus Disc is available in four dual-tone colour options: Heavy Grey, Nexus Blue, Dark Industrial Grey, and Pearl Red.