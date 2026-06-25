2027 Kawasaki KLX230 Lineup Launched In India, Low Seat Height Variant Introduced

Kawasaki has introduced the 2027 KLX230 range in India, expanding its dual-sport and off-road portfolio with the addition of a new variant. The updated lineup now includes three models, the KLX230, the newly introduced KLX230 S, and the off-road-focused KLX230R S, with prices starting at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Engine And Performance

All three motorcycles in the MY27 KLX230 range are powered by the same 233 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This unit produces 19 hp at 7,800 rpm and 19 Nm of peak torque at 6,200 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The setup is designed to offer a balance of tractability and ease of use across both on-road and off-road conditions.

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KLX230 S Variant

The key highlight of the 2027 update is the introduction of the KLX230 S. While it remains mechanically identical to the standard KLX230, it features a lower seat height of 830 mm, making it more accessible to a wider range of riders compared to the 880 mm seat height on the standard model.

However, the reduced seat height comes with slightly lower suspension travel and ground clearance. The KLX230 S offers 160 mm front and 163 mm rear suspension travel, compared to 220 mm and 223 mm on the standard version. Ground clearance is also reduced to 220 mm from 255 mm.

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KLX230R S Variant

At the other end of the spectrum is the KLX230R S, which is designed purely for off-road use. It does not feature road-legal equipment such as a headlamp and instead prioritises performance on trails. The bike gets a taller 900 mm seat height and an increased ground clearance of 270 mm, catering to serious off-road enthusiasts.

Price And Availability

Kawasaki has revised pricing for the updated range. The KLX230R S is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh, while both the KLX230 and KLX230 S are priced at Rs 2.19 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi). The price revision sees a noticeable increase, particularly for the standard KLX230.

In terms of availability, deliveries for the KLX230R S are scheduled to begin from mid-August 2026. The KLX230 and KLX230 S will follow, with deliveries expected to commence from mid-September 2026.