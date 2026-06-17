2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India With E20 Compatibility; Priced At Rs 5.76 Lakh

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has officially been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.76 lakh. With this update, the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 becomes E20 fuel compatible, making it compliant with the latest fuel norms. Apart from this change, Kawasaki has also introduced its iconic Lime Green paint scheme for the motorcycle.

The latest update comes shortly after reports suggested that the Kawasaki Ninja 500 could be discontinued in India. However, Kawasaki has put all speculation to rest by launching the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 with minor but important upgrades.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Gets E20 Compatibility And New Colour Option

The biggest highlight of the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is its E20-compatible engine. This means the motorcycle can now run on petrol blended with up to 20 percent ethanol. Alongside the fuel update, Kawasaki has also given the bike its signature Lime Green colourway, which enhances its sporty Ninja identity.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500

Other than these changes, the overall design remains unchanged. The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 continues to feature sharp bodywork, twin LED headlamps, a muscular fuel tank, and a full-fairing design that gives it a proper supersport appearance.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Engine And Performance

Powering the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is the same 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. The motor produces around 45 hp and 42.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Kawasaki continues to offer an assist and slipper clutch as standard.

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The engine is known for its smooth power delivery and beginner-friendly nature. Whether riding in city traffic or cruising on highways, the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 offers a balanced riding experience.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Features And Hardware

The feature list remains unchanged. The motorcycle comes with a digital LCD instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki's Rideology app. Other highlights include LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, and a USB charging port. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at both ends with standard dual-channel ABS.

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2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Price And Rivals

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is now priced at Rs 5.76 lakh, making it Rs 10,000 more expensive than before. One reason for the premium pricing is that the motorcycle is brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 continues to rival models such as the Aprilia RS 457. While it may be pricier than its competitors, the Ninja badge, refined twin-cylinder engine, and everyday usability continue to make it an attractive option for enthusiasts.