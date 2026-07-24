Honda ZR-V e:HEV Review: The Hybrid SUV That Prioritises Engineering Over Gimmicks

There was a time when buying a hybrid meant making a compromise. You accepted slower performance in exchange for better fuel economy and lower emissions. But the all-new Honda ZR-V e:HEV challenges that notion completely.

Honda calls it a Sports Hybrid, and after driving it at the Buddh International Circuit, it's easy to understand why. This isn't an SUV that constantly reminds you it's trying to save fuel. Instead, it focuses on delivering a refined, responsive and premium driving experience while quietly returning impressive efficiency in the background.

The ZR-V sits comfortably between mainstream and luxury SUVs. It isn't trying to shout for attention with oversized grilles or unnecessary styling flourishes. Instead, it relies on thoughtful engineering, a sophisticated cabin and one of the most polished hybrid systems currently available.

So, what's it like to drive? Here's everything you need to know.

A Hybrid That Feels Surprisingly Quick

Powering the ZR-V is Honda's latest 2.0-litre direct-injection Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with two electric motors as part of the company's self-charging e:HEV strong hybrid system. The combined output stands at 184 PS, while the electric motor produces an impressive 315 Nm of torque. Honda claims 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds and a fuel efficiency of 22.8 km/l. All New ZR-V Brochure.pdf

However, the biggest takeaway isn't the acceleration figure.

It's the way the power arrives.

Unlike turbocharged SUVs that need a brief moment to build momentum, the ZR-V responds almost instantly. Press the accelerator and the electric motor delivers its torque immediately. There's no hesitation, no waiting and no drama. The SUV simply gathers speed with a smoothness that's difficult to appreciate until you've experienced it yourself.

Honda's hybrid system automatically switches between EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, ensuring the powertrain always operates in the most efficient mode depending on speed and load. At lower speeds, the SUV often runs purely on electric power before seamlessly bringing the petrol engine into the equation when required.

The transitions are so well calibrated that most drivers will barely notice them.

Confidence Without Pretending To Be A Sports Car

The Buddh International Circuit may seem like an unusual venue to test a premium hybrid SUV, but it highlighted one of the ZR-V's biggest strengths.

Through BIC's long sweepers and faster direction changes, the ZR-V feels composed and confidence inspiring. Body roll remains well controlled, while the steering delivers enough precision to place the SUV accurately through corners.

No, this isn't a performance SUV designed to chase lap times.

But that's never been its objective.

Instead, the ZR-V gives you confidence to drive briskly without ever feeling intimidating. It's predictable, progressive and remarkably easy to trust.

That makes it a far better everyday companion than something that's constantly demanding your attention.

Refinement Is The Real Star

If one word defines the ZR-V, it's refinement.

The cabin remains impressively quiet even as speeds climb. The petrol engine rarely sounds strained, while wind and road noise are kept well isolated from passengers.

After spending time behind the wheel, it becomes clear that this is an SUV designed for long journeys as much as daily commutes.

The hybrid powertrain complements that philosophy beautifully.

Everything-from throttle response to braking and power delivery-feels polished.

It's the sort of vehicle that doesn't necessarily impress you in the first five minutes.

Instead, it gradually grows on you with every kilometre.

A Cabin That Focuses On Function

Modern interiors often prioritise screen size over usability. Honda has resisted that temptation.

The dashboard feels clean, uncluttered and driver focused. Physical controls remain exactly where you'd expect them to be, making everyday use refreshingly straightforward.

The ZR-V features premium leather upholstery, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats with memory, and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system that delivers excellent sound quality.

Perhaps more importantly, everything feels solidly built.

There's a reassuring quality to the switchgear and materials that reinforces Honda's reputation for engineering durability.

Safety Is Comprehensive

Honda hasn't compromised when it comes to safety either. The ZR-V comes equipped with the latest Honda SENSING suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lead Car Departure Notification, and Auto High Beam. All New ZR-V Brochure.pdf

Beyond ADAS, the SUV also offers eight airbags, a 360-degree multi-view camera, Hill Descent Control, and Honda's ACE body structure, ensuring occupant protection remains a major priority. All New ZR-V Brochure.pdf

For buyers looking for peace of mind alongside premium comfort, the ZR-V certainly delivers.

What's Good?

The answer is simple. The hybrid system. Most manufacturers ask buyers to associate hybrids with fuel economy. Honda wants you to notice the performance first.

Instant torque transforms everyday driving. Overtakes become effortless. City traffic feels less stressful. Highway cruising remains smooth and relaxed. Then there's the refinement.

Few SUVs at this level combine performance, efficiency and quietness quite as convincingly as the ZR-V. The cabin quality is another standout. Rather than relying on oversized displays or flashy ambient lighting to create a premium impression, Honda has focused on ergonomics, comfort and material quality.

Sometimes, restraint is the biggest luxury.

What Could Have Been Better?

The ZR-V's biggest challenge may not be engineering.

It could be perception. Its design is elegant and sophisticated, but Indian buyers often prefer SUVs with a stronger visual presence. The ZR-V chooses subtlety over aggression, and while many buyers will appreciate that, others may wish it looked more imposing.

The other challenge lies in its positioning. The cabin, technology and driving experience feel premium enough to compete with entry-level luxury SUVs. However, in this price bracket, some buyers may still be tempted by the appeal of a German badge, regardless of whether the overall package is objectively better.

That's less a criticism of the car and more a reality of the segment. Also the lack of a panoramic sunroof can be a bummer for many in this segment, as well as the rear seats that offer minimal underthigh support.

Who Should Buy The Honda ZR-V?

If your priorities revolve around outright badge value, there are other options. But if you're someone who appreciates thoughtful engineering, everyday refinement and a genuinely enjoyable driving experience, the ZR-V deserves serious consideration.

This is an SUV for buyers who spend long hours behind the wheel. For families looking for comfort without sacrificing performance.

For professionals wanting premium quality without unnecessary complexity. And for Honda loyalists who have always wished the brand offered something more sophisticated and aspirational.

NDTV AutoMate Verdict

The Honda ZR-V e:HEV proves that hybrids don't have to be boring. It's quick enough to entertain, refined enough to relax, efficient enough to keep running costs in check, and premium enough to stand out in a crowded SUV market.

What impressed us most wasn't a single feature or specification. It was how effortlessly everything worked together.

From the seamless hybrid system and polished driving dynamics to the thoughtfully designed cabin and comprehensive safety package, the ZR-V feels like an SUV engineered for people who value substance over spectacle.

In a market increasingly filled with gimmicks and oversized screens, Honda has delivered something refreshingly different. The ZR-V doesn't demand your attention. It earns your respect.