Honda Cars Discounts June 2026: Save Up To Rs 2.15 Lakh On Elevate, Amaze And More

Honda Cars India has announced attractive discounts and benefits across its lineup for June 2026. Buyers looking to purchase a new Honda Elevate, Honda Amaze or Honda City can now save a significant amount through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards and extended warranty offers.

The biggest benefits this month are available on the Honda Elevate, while the Honda Amaze continues to offer value-packed deals in the compact sedan segment. All offers are valid until June 30, 2026, and may vary by city and dealership.

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is currently the most heavily discounted Honda car in India. Honda is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.15 lakh on the top-spec Honda Elevate ZX MT and Honda Elevate ZX CVT variants.

Apart from cash discounts and exchange bonuses, the Honda Elevate also gets complimentary accessories such as a 360-degree camera, premium dashcam and other accessory packages on select variants. The Honda Elevate V Apex variant attracts benefits of up to Rs 1.61 lakh, while the Honda Elevate VX trim is available with savings of up to Rs 1.53 lakh.

The Honda Elevate has emerged as Honda's best-selling SUV and competes with popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.

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Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is also available with attractive offers this month. Benefits on the Honda Amaze go up to Rs 67,000 on the top-spec Honda Amaze ZX MT variant.

Customers choosing the Honda Amaze VX can save up to Rs 48,000, while the Honda Amaze V variant gets benefits of up to Rs 28,000. Honda is also continuing its CNG support programme, offering reimbursement of up to Rs 20,000 on approved CNG kit installations for select Honda Amaze variants.

The Honda Amaze remains one of the most popular compact sedans in the market thanks to its comfortable cabin, refined petrol engine and practical nature.

Honda City

Honda is also offering substantial discounts on the pre-facelift Honda City. The Honda City petrol range gets benefits of up to Rs 1.56 lakh, while the Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan attracts discounts of up to Rs 1.97 lakh on MY25 inventory.

These offers make the Honda City and Honda City e:HEV more appealing for buyers looking for a premium sedan with strong fuel efficiency and comfort.

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