Top 10 Best-Selling 7-Seater Cars In May'2026; Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio And More

The Indian 7-seater vehicle segment continued its impressive run in May 2026, with buyers showing strong interest in spacious SUVs and MPVs. From the ever-popular Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to rugged Mahindra SUVs and premium Toyota offerings, the segment recorded healthy growth across the board. Here's a detailed look at the top 10 best-selling 7-seater cars in India during May 2026.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remained the undisputed leader of the 7-seater segment in May 2026. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registered sales of 20,350 units, posting a strong 26.1 percent year-on-year growth. With a segment share of nearly 22.9 percent, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continues to be the preferred family MPV in the country.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio secured the second spot with sales of 15,774 units. The Mahindra Scorpio recorded a 9.5 percent increase compared to May 2025. Demand for both the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic continues to keep the Mahindra Scorpio among India's most popular SUVs.

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Toyota Innova Crysta & Innova Hycross

The combined sales of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross reached 10,325 units in May 2026. The duo registered a healthy 16.2 percent year-on-year growth, proving that the Toyota Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta remain top choices in the premium MPV space.

Mahindra XUV 7XO & XUV700

The Mahindra XUV 7XO and Mahindra XUV700 combination posted sales of 9,338 units. This represented an impressive 45.1 percent growth over the same period last year, making the Mahindra XUV 7XO one of the fastest-growing models in the segment.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero finished fifth with sales of 8,933 units. While growth remained almost flat at -0.1 percent, the Mahindra Bolero continues to enjoy strong demand thanks to its rugged nature and reliability.

Kia Carens & Kia Clavis

The combined sales of the Kia Carens and Kia Clavis stood at 6,208 units in May 2026. The pair recorded an impressive 37.2 percent year-on-year growth, highlighting the growing popularity of Kia's family-oriented vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 secured seventh place with 3,770 units sold. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 witnessed a 7.5 percent growth and continues to attract customers looking for a more premium alternative to the Ertiga.

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Mahindra XEV 9S

The newly launched Mahindra XEV 9S entered the top 10 list with sales of 3,502 units. The electric SUV quickly established itself as a strong player in the growing premium EV segment.

Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner recorded sales of 2,905 units in May 2026. The premium SUV posted a 13 percent year-on-year increase, proving that the Toyota Fortuner continues to enjoy a loyal customer base despite rising competition.

Toyota Rumion

Completing the list was the Toyota Rumion, which sold 2,119 units during the month. The Toyota Rumion registered a 10.5 percent growth compared to May 2025 and remains an affordable MPV option for buyers seeking practicality.