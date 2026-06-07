What Did Indians Buy In May 2026: Top 10 Best-Selling Cars

India's passenger vehicle market continued to witness strong demand in May 2026, with Maruti Suzuki dominating the sales charts. The brand secured the top three positions and also placed six models in the list of the country's 10 best-selling cars. Meanwhile, Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Hyundai also featured prominently with some of their most popular models.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was India's best-selling car in May 2026. The compact sedan recorded sales of 24,546 units, marking a healthy 36 percent year-on-year growth. The Dzire continues to be a favourite among buyers thanks to its practicality, fuel efficiency, and value-for-money appeal.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Securing the second position was the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which sold 20,686 units in May 2026. The Fronx registered an impressive 52 percent year-on-year growth, making it one of the fastest-growing vehicles in the market.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga retained its position as India's best-selling MPV. The family-oriented MPV clocked 20,350 units in sales, reflecting a 26 percent year-on-year increase.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch, including its electric counterpart, grabbed the fourth spot with 20,208 units sold. The Tata Punch witnessed a strong 54 percent year-on-year growth, further cementing its popularity among compact SUV buyers.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon secured the fifth position with sales of 19,100 units. Available in both ICE and EV versions, the Tata Nexon posted a robust 46 percent year-on-year growth during the month.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno emerged as one of the biggest gainers in the top 10 list. The premium hatchback sold 18,396 units and registered the highest growth rate among the top 10 models at 58 percent year-on-year.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R continued to be a strong performer in the entry-level hatchback segment. The Wagon R recorded sales of 18,076 units, representing a 30 percent increase compared to May 2025.

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Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift remained among the country's favourite hatchbacks, selling 17,519 units in May 2026. The Swift registered a 24 percent year-on-year growth.

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Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio, including the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N, posted sales of 15,774 units. The popular SUV recorded a 10 percent year-on-year increase and finished ninth on the list.

Hyundai Creta

Completing the top 10 was the Hyundai Creta, which sold 15,253 units in May 2026. Despite tougher competition in the midsize SUV segment, the Hyundai Creta managed to register a 3 percent year-on-year growth.