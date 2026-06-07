Ravi Shastri Takes On Monaco GP Hot Lap, Experiences 250 Kmph Thrill: Watch Video

Former India cricket coach Ravi Shastri recently got a taste of Formula 1 action at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, and the experience has quickly become a talking point among motorsport fans. Ravi Shastri took part in a Monaco GP hot lap ahead of the main race weekend and experienced speeds of over 250 kmph around one of the most famous street circuits in the world. The video of Ravi Shastri's Monaco GP hot lap has gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the adrenaline-filled ride.

Ravi Shastri Experiences Monaco GP Speed

Known for his love of sports beyond cricket, Ravi Shastri was present at the Monaco Grand Prix as a special guest. During his visit, Ravi Shastri climbed into a high-performance car for a Monaco GP hot lap around the iconic Monte Carlo circuit.

As the car accelerated through Monaco's narrow streets and famous corners, Ravi Shastri could be heard reacting in his iconic commentary style to the sheer pace of the experience. Speeds reportedly crossed the 250 kmph mark, making it one of the most thrilling moments of his trip.

The Ravi Shastri Monaco GP video quickly gained traction online, with thousands of fans liking and sharing the clip. The Monaco GP hot lap video shows Ravi Shastri enjoying every moment of the ride while taking in the breathtaking surroundings of the legendary circuit. The former cricketer described the experience as exciting and intense as the car blasted through the streets of Monaco.

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With Formula 1 continuing to grow its fanbase in India, the Ravi Shastri Monaco GP hot lap video has attracted attention from both cricket and motorsport enthusiasts.

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Antonelli Claims Pole Position In Monaco

The qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix 2026 delivered plenty of drama, with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli securing a sensational pole position. The young Italian posted a blistering lap time of 1m 12.051s, narrowly edging out Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just 0.043 seconds. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished third, while home favourite Charles Leclerc had to settle for fourth after clipping the wall during his final flying lap. Isack Hadjar completed the top five, while George Russell, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris also secured places inside the top 10. With overtaking notoriously difficult around Monaco's tight street circuit, Antonelli's pole position could prove crucial heading into Sunday's race.

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F1 Monaco GP: Main Race India Timing

The Monaco Grand Prix 2026 has now reached its final stage, with all three practice sessions and qualifying already completed. The main race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 7, 2026,(today) and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Fans in India can watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on the FanCode app and website, and it will also be available on the F1 TV app for subscribers. With Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull showing strong pace throughout the weekend, the Monaco GP race is expected to deliver an exciting fight for victory around the iconic streets of Monte Carlo.