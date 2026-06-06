CID's Daya Drives 17-Year-Old Toyota Fortuner, Reveals Why He Can't Sell It: Video

The enduring appeal of the Toyota Fortuner for Indian owners is once again in focus, this time through a personal story. Shared by television actor Dayanand Shetty, widely known as Daya from the popular show CID. In a recent Instagram video, Shetty opened up about his 17-year-old Toyota Fortuner and explained why he has never been able to part ways with the SUV.

Shetty revealed that he purchased the Fortuner in 2010, at a time when the model had just entered the Indian market. Before this, he owned a Toyota Innova, which he described as a dependable vehicle. However, seeking an upgrade, he opted for the Fortuner, a decision that has clearly stood the test of time.

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Reflecting on his ownership journey, Shetty noted that he had considered selling the SUV at multiple stages, after five, ten, and even fifteen years of use. Despite these thoughts, he could never bring himself to go through with the decision. Interestingly, he added that he has owned several other cars over the years, all of which were eventually sold after five to six years. The Fortuner, however, remained a constant in his garage.

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A key reason behind this attachment, as highlighted in the video, is the vehicle's reliability and driving experience. Shetty mentioned that he frequently travels long distances across cities such as Goa, Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Kerala, and the Fortuner has consistently performed without issues. This reliability, combined with the comfort and road presence of the SUV, has helped build a strong emotional connection over the years.

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He also pointed out that the SUV continues to look impressive even after nearly two decades. In the video, Shetty showcased the exterior, noting that the design still feels relevant and well-maintained. Based on visual cues, the vehicle appears to be a Type 2 Fortuner, suggesting that it may have undergone a design update during its lifetime, as the original 2010 model was the earlier Type 1 version.

Concluding on a light-hearted note, Shetty remarked that he may never sell the vehicle, even joking that he would rather preserve it as a keepsake.

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular vehicles in its segment and is currently in its third generation. It is known for its impressive road presence and the reliability that it offers. It comes at a starting price of Rs 34.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

In its current iteration, it comes with two engine options. The petrol variant is equipped with a 2.7-litre engine that generates 166 hp, and it is paired only with an automatic transmission. The diesel versions have a 2.8-litre engine that produces 204 hp, and they can be equipped with either a manual or automatic gearbox. Additionally, Toyota provides a 48V mild-hybrid system with the diesel engine. Four-wheel drive (4WD) is offered solely on the diesel variants.