Hummer EV In Police Livery Gives More Gangster Vibes Than Police; Pics

The Ontario Provincial Police's Hummer EV is drawing attention for its bold black-and-white police livery, which gives it a far more aggressive presence than a typical patrol vehicle. Based on the images and provided details, it is clear this cruiser is being used more as a community engagement and showcase vehicle than a frontline enforcement unit.

OPP's electric Hummer

The vehicle is a GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric SUV known for its large footprint, high road presence, and rugged styling. GMC positions the Hummer EV as a powerful electric SUV with advanced technology and strong off-road capability, which explains why it stands out so sharply in police trim.

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In the pictures, the Ontario Provincial Police branding, roof light bar, bold "POLICE" lettering, and dark body colour combine to create a look that is more dramatic than subtle. This is what gives the electric vehicle the "gangster vibes" rather than appearing like a conventional police cruiser. The design is eye-catching, but it also reflects a growing trend of police forces using unusual vehicles for public-facing events.

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Hummer EV details

The GMC Hummer EV is available in multiple body styles and is built around a fully electric powertrain, offering high output, instant torque, and a long-range EV setup. Depending on the variant, GMC markets the Hummer EV as a heavy-duty electric SUV with features such as advanced driver tech, off-road hardware, and a distinctive design language. The SUV also went viral at the time of its debut for the special crab walk feature.

The Hummer EV Pickup currently offers either two or three electric motors. Both configurations come with all-wheel drive; the dual-motor setup has 570 hp, and the tri-motor version whips up 1000 hp. Using this power, 0-100 kmph acceleration takes around 3 seconds. The range of the electric vehicle is claimed to be 513 km.

For the OPP, the vehicle appears to be aimed at community outreach, helping officers connect with the public while also showcasing modern mobility. The concept fits well with event appearances, where visual impact matters almost as much as functionality.