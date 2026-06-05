Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets 'Attack On Titan' Makeover For Anime India 2026

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has unveiled a distinctive pop culture-led initiative by partnering with Anime India 2026, bringing an anime-inspired makeover to its Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The collaboration marks Toyota's growing focus on engaging younger audiences through immersive and experiential marketing formats.

The partnership will make its debut at Anime India Delhi, scheduled for June 6-7 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. At the venue, Toyota will showcase three of its models: the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Glanza, and Urban Cruiser Taisor, across dedicated display zones. Among these, the Hyryder will serve as the centrepiece, featuring a special anime-themed wrap inspired by the globally popular series Attack on Titan.

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The themed wraps, also extended to the Glanza and Taisor, are designed to resonate with anime enthusiasts and highlight the brand's attempt to blend automotive design with contemporary pop culture. The display area will host multiple visitor engagement activities, including quizzes, spin-the-wheel contests, and stamp rallies, aimed at creating an interactive experience for attendees.

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Anime India 2026 is a multi-city convention series organised by Animation Express, focusing on anime, manga, gaming, and Japanese pop culture. The event has previously recorded participation of over 60,000 attendees across its last two editions, reflecting its growing popularity among India's youth and creative communities.

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This year's Delhi edition will also feature a J-pop concert by Japanese artist Yurika, along with the India debut of renowned Japanese voice actor Inoue Kazuhiko, widely recognised as the voice behind Kakashi in Naruto. These attractions are expected to further boost footfall and engagement at the event.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "Anime India offers a unique platform to connect with a highly passionate community that strongly identifies with creativity, self-expression, and contemporary pop culture. As an innovative, new-age format, Anime India presents an exciting opportunity to engage meaningfully with the Gen Z audiences."

"Through this partnership, we aim to further position Toyota as an exciting brand that resonates with younger customers by creating engaging and culturally relevant experiences. With anime-inspired vehicle displays and interactive activities planned at the events, we look forward to connecting with anime fans across India while ensuring mass happiness for all," he added.