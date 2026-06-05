JSW MG Motor Confirms Three New Cars For 2026, One Will Be A Hybrid

JSW MG Motor India has outlined its next phase of growth in the country, confirming plans to introduce three new energy vehicles in 2026. The upcoming lineup will include the brand's first plug-in hybrid model for the Indian market, marking a notable expansion beyond its current battery electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio.

The announcement comes alongside a key milestone for the company's electric mobility efforts. MG has become the first passenger vehicle manufacturer in India to install 1,000 community EV chargers under its MG Charge initiative. These chargers are now operational across more than 470 locations, spanning residential societies, hotels, hospitals, industrial parks and educational institutions. The move aims to address one of the primary concerns around EV adoption accessible and reliable charging infrastructure.

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MG's expanding charging network has supported a steady rise in EV usage. According to the company, its electric vehicle customers have collectively driven over 290 crore kilometres on Indian roads. This has contributed to an estimated reduction of 4.17 lakh metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, highlighting the environmental impact of increased EV adoption.

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Looking ahead, MG's product strategy reflects a broader approach to electrification. By introducing a plug-in hybrid vehicle alongside new electric models, the company is aiming to cater to a wider set of buyers who may not yet be ready to transition fully to battery electric vehicles. This multi-technology approach could help MG strengthen its position across different price points and usage needs. However, the brand is yet to reveal the details of the upcoming models.

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Sustainability efforts also extend to MG's manufacturing operations. The company's Halol facility sources nearly 95 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable sources, with an overall renewable energy utilisation of more than 78 per cent. These measures have resulted in carbon emission savings exceeding 9,300 metric tonnes.