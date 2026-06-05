World Environment Day: 5 Electric Cars Celebrities Chose - You Can Buy Them Too

Electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the Indian market has gradually increased over the years, with support from various celebrities. Many public figures have added electric vehicles to their garages, inspiring their fans to consider making the switch as well. Interestingly, some celebrities have opted for more budget-friendly EV options instead of expensive ones. On World Environment Day 2026, we take a look at the models that these celebrities have purchased, which you might consider as well.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e is among the first, born electric models of the brand, and is the choice of celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Kubbra Sait, and Boman Irani. Sold at a starting price of 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV gets the options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. The bigger battery pack is claimed to deliver an ARAI-certified range of 659 km, while real-world range stands at around 500 km. The 59 kWh battery pack option provides a 542 km range.

MG Comet EV

While Suniel Shetty has a collection of butch-looking SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, he also owns an MG Comet EV. Small in size, the car is sold at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with BaaS at Rs 3.20 per km. The car gets a 17.3 kWh battery pack, which offers a range of 230 km on a single charge.

Also Read: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Teased For The First Time Ahead Of Global Debut

Tata Nexon EV

Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Nene, were among the early adopters who bought the Tata Nexon. They bought the Dark Edition of the SUV, which was sold at Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom) at the time. However, the electric SUV has been updated now. It now comes at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets the options of 30 kWh and 45 kWh battery packs. The bigger battery pack offers a max ARAI-certified range of 489 km on a single charge.

Also Read: Green SM Electric Limo Taxi Service Launched In India

Mahindra BE 6

Actor and automotive enthusiast Ajith Kumar is one of the celebrities who owns the Mahindra BE 6. However, it is the special Formula E edition of the electric SUV. In its standard version, the electric SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the option of 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. It offers a maximum ARAI-claimed range of 683 km on a single charge with the bigger battery pack.

Also Read: Hero Vida VxZ-Based Zero Lompico Electric Motorcycle Design Patent Leaked

BMW i7

For those who want something on the expensive side, the Indian market has the BMW i7, which is present in Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Jubin Nautiyal. The car comes at Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom). It features a 101.7 kWh lithium-ion battery paired with dual electric motors delivering 544 hp and 745 Nm of torque. This setup enables the car to go from standstill to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. Claimed range spans 591 to 625 km on a full charge, making it ideal for long drives.