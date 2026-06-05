Hero Vida VxZ-Based Zero Lompico Electric Motorcycle Design Patent Leaked

Design patents for the Zero Lompico electric motorcycle have leaked, offering the first clear look at the production-spec model ahead of its official debut. The leaked drawings confirm that the Lompico shares significant mechanical components with the Hero Vida VxZ, strengthening the link between the two electric motorcycles developed under the Vida x Zero partnership.

The Zero Lompico and Hero Vida VxZ are built on the same trellis frame and share several key components. Both motorcycles use identical wheels, braking systems, front USD telescopic forks, rear mono-shock suspension, and a sculpted swingarm. Additional shared elements include a TFT instrument cluster, street-style handlebars, and a rear license plate holder mounted on the swingarm.

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Powertrain details for the Lompico have been confirmed by Zero Motorcycles, featuring an 8.8 kWh battery pack connected to a mid-mounted electric motor producing approximately 40 bhp of peak power. Similar specifications are expected for the Vida VxZ, reinforcing the notion that both models are mechanical twins despite their distinct styling.

While the mechanical underpinnings are shared, the design approach differs significantly. The Vida VxZ follows a subtle, sporty, and contemporary aesthetic, whereas the Zero Lompico adopts a bold, retro-futuristic theme.

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The Lompico features a wide LED DRL, complemented by a central headlight unit and a squarish TFT display mounted above it. The area representing a fuel tank and side panels appears to be sculpted from a single piece, creating a distinctive visual identity that contrasts sharply with Vida's more conventional styling.

The leaked design patents suggest a strong possibility that the Zero Lompico could be manufactured in India by Hero MotoCorp and exported to the United States. This aligns with Hero's growing investment in electric mobility and its strategic partnership with Zero Motorcycles, which began in 2023 with an investment of around USD 60 million.

Zero previously revealed the Lompico concept through blurry images and a clay model last year. With the design drawings now public, the production version is expected to follow the concept's radical aesthetic closely.

As Vida transitions from an electric scooter manufacturer to a broader electric motorcycle portfolio, the Lompico-VxZ link marks a significant step in Hero's global electric mobility ambitions.