2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Launched: 5 Highlights, Before You Buy This Cruiser Motorcycle

Bajaj Auto has reintroduced the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street in India at a starting price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With the Avenger 160 now discontinued, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street joins the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise to form the brand's cruiser lineup. While both motorcycles share the same engine and underpinnings, there are a few important differences buyers should know before choosing between the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise.

Replaces Avenger 160, Gets Pulsar 220F's Engine

The return of the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street means the Avenger 160 has effectively been replaced in the lineup. The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise are powered by the same 220cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine borrowed from the Pulsar 220F. This motor produces 19 hp and 17.5 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Compared to the smaller Avenger 160, the larger engine offers better highway performance and easier cruising.

Low Seat Height Of 737 mm

One of the biggest advantages of both the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise is their rider-friendly ergonomics. The motorcycles feature a low seat height of just 737 mm, making them accessible for shorter riders as well. Combined with forward-set footpegs and a relaxed riding triangle, both versions offer the laid-back cruiser feel that the Avenger range is known for.

Price Increased By Around Rs 18,000 Over The Avenger 160

At Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise are priced above the discontinued Avenger 160. The increase of roughly Rs 12,000 brings a larger engine, better touring capability, and stronger road presence. Interestingly, both the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise carry the same price tag, giving buyers the freedom to choose based on styling and features.

More Power And Torque Than The Avenger 160

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise generate 19 hp and 17.5 Nm, which is a noticeable improvement over the Avenger 160's 15 hp and 13.7 Nm. The extra power helps during highway overtakes, while the additional torque makes long-distance riding more relaxed. Riders upgrading from the Avenger 160 are likely to appreciate the stronger performance offered by the Bajaj Avenger 220 twins.

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Two Distinct Personalities: Cruise And Street

Although mechanically identical, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise have different personalities. The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street features a blacked-out theme, alloy wheels, and tubeless tyres, making it the more practical option for everyday use. The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise, meanwhile, gets chrome detailing, spoke wheels, tube-type tyres, and a larger windscreen that enhances its traditional cruiser appeal.

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If practicality and easier puncture repairs are your priorities, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street makes a stronger case. However, if you prefer classic cruiser styling with more chrome and a touring-friendly look, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise could be the better choice.