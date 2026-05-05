Bajaj Avenger 160 Street Discontinued; Avenger 220 Street Launch On Cards

Bajaj Auto has quietly pulled the Avenger 160 Street off its official Indian website, confirming the bike's exit from the market. At the same time, the brand has listed the Avenger 220 Street on the same platform, hinting that a formal launch is just around the corner. The Avenger 220 Cruise, already on sale, is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street Discontinued

The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street had a decent run in the Indian cruiser segment. It was powered by a 160.4cc single-cylinder engine that put out 14.8 bhp of power and 13.7 Nm of torque. While it was a solid entry-level option for riders wanting the cruiser experience without spending too much, Bajaj has decided to move on and make room for a more capable machine.

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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Launching Soon

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is returning to Indian roads after being discontinued back in 2020 - a gap of over six years. It shares its platform with the Avenger 220 Cruise, which means the engine is also the same: a 220cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled unit producing 19 hp at 8,500 rpm and 17.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj has listed two colour options for the 220 Street - Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. The bike comes with a 13-litre fuel tank, a seat height of 737 mm, ground clearance of 169 mm, and a kerb weight of 160 kg.

The Street variant takes a sportier, stripped-back approach compared to the Cruise. It gets a shorter handlebar suited for city riding, skips the tall windshield, and comes finished in matte black rather than loaded with chrome. It also runs on alloy wheels, while the Cruise uses classic wire-spoke wheels.

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street's suspension will be handled by telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers with five-step adjustability. Braking comes from a 280 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, backed by single-channel ABS for added safety. The bike rolls on 90/90-17 front and 130/90-15 rear tubeless tyres.

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Other features of the Avenger 200 Street include halogen headlights, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a sporty pillion backrest, and front disc braking as standard. The brand has listed the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on its official website, with a 'Coming Soon' tag, with the price announcement likely expected soon.