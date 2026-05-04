KTM 490 Duke Snapped Testing: Here's All About The Aprilia RS 457 Rival

KTM is working on a new middleweight motorcycle, and spy shots have now confirmed it. The upcoming KTM 490 Duke has been spotted testing in early prototype form, giving us our first real look at what KTM has been building behind closed doors.

Right now, KTM's naked bike lineup has a big gap - the 390 Duke makes around 43 hp, and the next step up is the 790 Duke at 95 hp. The new KTM 490 Duke is being built to fit right in between. It is expected to produce somewhere around 55 to 60 hp, making it a natural step-up for riders who have outgrown the 390 but aren't ready for the full-on 790 experience.

Motobob

The biggest change is under the engine cover. Unlike the single-cylinder motor on the 390 Duke, the 490 Duke is set to use a parallel twin engine. The spy shots clearly show a bigger, bulkier engine layout that matches a twin-cylinder setup. This same engine platform is also expected to be shared with the upcoming KTM RC 490 and KTM ADV 490, which are also under development. Even in prototype form, the test mule reveals some solid hardware:

WP suspension with USD (upside-down) forks at the front

Large front disc brake with a radial caliper

Exposed trellis-style frame

Chunky exhaust system hinting at the higher displacement

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The KTM 490 Duke will be manufactured in India at Bajaj Auto's plant near Pune. This keeps costs in check and also allows KTM to export the bike to Europe and other global markets at a competitive price point.

Photo Credit: Motobob

There is no official word from KTM yet. Given how early the prototype looks, the bike still has some development time ahead. The most likely scenario is a global debut at EICMA 2026, followed by an India launch sometime in early 2027.

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When it does arrive, the KTM 490 Duke will go up against bikes like the Aprilia RS 457, and upcoming mid-capacity motorcycles from TVS. It's shaping up to be one of the more exciting middleweight launches in recent years.