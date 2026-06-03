Delhi-NCR Old Trucks, Buses To Be Phased Out Under Rs 5,041 Crore Plan

The Centre has approved a Rs 5,041 crore scheme aimed at phasing out old trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR region, in a renewed push to tackle worsening air pollution levels. The initiative focuses on replacing BS-IV and older commercial vehicles with cleaner BS-VI-compliant or electric alternatives.

Incentives to Replace Older Vehicles

Under the scheme, owners of older trucks and buses registered in Delhi-NCR will be eligible for financial benefits if they scrap their vehicles at authorised scrapping facilities or sell them in non-NCR cities. To qualify, buyers must replace them with new or used BS-VI or electric vehicles registered within the region.

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The government has introduced a comprehensive incentive package to ease the transition. This includes a 5 per cent interest subvention on vehicle loans, monthly fuel vouchers for up to five years through oil marketing companies, and ex-showroom discounts offered by vehicle manufacturers.

Additionally, state governments have been encouraged to provide a 100 per cent concession on motor vehicle tax and waive registration fees for new replacement vehicles. Used BS-VI vehicles purchased under the scheme will receive a 50 per cent tax concession. These benefits will remain valid for a period of 10 years.

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Multi-Agency Implementation

The scheme will be jointly implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), and the state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the initiative targets over 1.9 lakh trucks and approximately 16,000 buses currently operating in the region under BS-IV and older emission norms.

Addressing a Major Pollution Source

Older diesel-powered commercial vehicles are among the largest contributors to air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Government data indicates that vehicles complying with BS-I to BS-IV norms emit significantly higher pollutants, around 67 per cent more carbon monoxide and 97 per cent more particulate matter, compared to BS-VI vehicles.

The move comes as part of broader efforts to reduce vehicular emissions in one of India's most polluted regions, particularly during peak winter months when air quality deteriorates sharply.

Focus on Cleaner Mobility

Beyond reducing emissions, the scheme is expected to accelerate the adoption of cleaner mobility solutions, including electric trucks and buses. It also aims to modernise the commercial vehicle fleet in Delhi-NCR, offering a structured pathway for fleet operators to transition towards more sustainable transport options.